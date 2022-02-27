ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The Presbyterian Blue Hose (12-19, Big South: 4-12) fell to the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (16-13, Big South: 8-8) in a triple-overtime thriller, 98-96.
The Blue Hose had six players score in double-figures led by Rayshon Harrison’s 23 points. Terrell Ard, Jr. and Marquis Barnett scored 14 points apiece. Winston Hill scored 13 points. Trevon Reddish-Rhone and Brandon Younger rounded out the double-figure scorers with 11 points each.
HOW IT HAPPENED
FIRST HALF – Ard started the scoring off with a layup twenty-one seconds into the game. UNC Asheville tied the score and then Harrison connected on a three at the top of the key pushing the Blue Hose back in front. Presbyterian led 7-4 when Reddish-Rhone knocked down two free throws two minutes into the game. Presbyterian maintained the lead until UNC Asheville scored at 14:46 to take the lead. The lead exchanged hands several times over the next four minutes. With the game tied at 21 with 9:46 on the clock, UNC Asheville scored seven straight points. Presbyterian answered with a 6-0 run behind a basket by Barnett and two baskets from Hill cutting the Bulldogs lead to 28-27. With 4:25 left in the half, Harrison scored inside tying the score at 31. UNC Asheville regained the lead with four straight points. The Blue Hose scored six of the final 10 points of the half cutting UNC Asheville’s lead to 39-37 after Younger scored on a reverse layup with 19 seconds left in the half.
SECOND HALF – UNC Asheville led for the majority of the first six minutes of the period but the game also had several ties. With 14:04 on the clock, Younger gave the Blue Hose a 54-52 lead after a fast-break dunk. UNC Asheville regained the lead with a three. With six minutes left in the half, Barnett connected on a three from the wing giving the Blue Hose a 66-62 lead. UNC Asheville scored four straight points tying the score at 66. An old-fashioned three-point play by Barnett pushed the Blue Hose back in front 69-66 with four minutes on the clock. The Bulldogs scored four straight points regaining the lead 70-69. With 1:32 on the clock, Reddish-Rhone knocked down two free throws giving the Blue Hose a 72-70 lead. UNC Asheville connected on two free throws tying the score at 72 with 55 seconds on the clock. The game would head to overtime tied at 72.
FIRST OVERTIME – Each team had a lead over the first three and a half minutes with several ties. Baskets by Harrison and Ard gave the Blue Hose an 80-77 lead. UNC Asheville’s Tajion Jones made a three-point basket from the wing tying the score at 80 with 29 seconds left on the clock. The game would head to a second overtime tied at 80.
SECOND OVERTIME – A three-point play by Ard and two free throws by Reddish-Rhone gave the Blue Hose an 85-80 lead with 3:42 on the clock. Presbyterian held the lead for the entire overtime period until UNC Asheville’s Coty Jude was fouled shooting a three with two seconds on the clock. Jude made two of the three free throws sending the game to a third overtime tied at 90.
THIRD OVERTIME – UNC Asheville scored the first two points of the period. The Blue Hose behind baskets by Ard and Reddish-Rhone regained the lead 94-92. UNC Asheville connected on a three regaining the lead by one. Presbyterian’s Barnett scored inside, pushing the Blue Hose back in front, 96-95. UNC Asheville’s lJ Thorpe, who scored 28 points in the game, scored inside, giving the Bulldogs the lead for good. Presbyterian had several chances to regain the lead but they were not able to convert on their scoring attempts.
NOTES
- Presbyterian finished the game with a 60-42 advantage on points in the paint.
- Harrison collected his 13th 20-point scoring game of the season and the 20th of his career with his 23 points. Harrison dished out five assists.
- Barnett’s 14 points marked his fourth double-digit scoring game of the season. Barnett grabbed five rebounds in the game.
- Ard collected his second consecutive double-figure scoring game with his 14 points. He also grabbed five rebounds.
- Hill posted his 16th double-digit scoring game of the season and the 28th of his career with his 13 points. He grabbed six rebounds and dished out four assists.
- Younger came off the bench to score 11 points while grabbing seven rebounds.
