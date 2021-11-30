KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Presbyterian Blue Hose fell to No. 13 Tennessee, 86-44, on the road. With the loss, the Blue Hose saw their three-game winning streak end.
Kobe Stewart and Winston Hill led the Blue Hose with nine points each. Hill also grabbed seven rebounds in the game. Brandon Younger scored eight points and Rayshon Harrison scored seven points.
HOW IT HAPPENED
The two teams exchanged baskets for the first four minutes. Consecutive baskets by Harrison and Terrell Ard, Jr. gave the Blue Hose a 10-8 lead with 14:22 on the clock. The Volunteers went on a 15-0 run over the next four minutes taking control of the game. Presbyterian was able to cut Tennessee’s lead to seven points three different times. With 4:53 on the clock, Presbyterian trailed Tennessee, 28-21, then the Volunteers finished the half on a 17-0 run to take a 45-21 halftime lead.
In the second half, the Blue Hose were not able to get any closer to Tennessee.
NEXT GAME
Presbyterian returns to the Templeton Center to play Bob Jones this Friday, December 3 at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.