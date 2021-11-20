ST. PAUL, Minn. – Freshman Jalyn Witcher pulled down his 12th receiving score of the season as St. Thomas defeated the Presbyterian College football team, 54-15, in the regular-season finale at O’Shaughnessy Stadium.
Final Score: St. Thomas 54, Presbyterian 15
Location: O’Shaughnessy Stadium (St. Paul, Minn.)
Records: Presbyterian (2-9, 0-8) | St. Thomas (7-3, 6-2)
OPENING KICK
- Freshman wide receiver Jalyn Witcher recorded his 12th receiving score of the season on Saturday in the first half. Witcher has scored at least one touchdown eight times this season with three games of 2+ touchdown games.
- Witcher finished the 2021 season with 80 receptions, 1,120 yards, 12 touchdowns all of which are DI single-season records for the Blue Hose.
- Senior Evan Murphy added his second sack of the season in his final game as a member of the Blue Hose defensive unit. Murphy added a pair of tackles for loss.
- Freshman quarterback Jake Davis recorded the first passing touchdown of his collegiate career in the first quarter connecting with Matthew Rivera.
- Running back Delvecchio Powell had 76 rushing yards and 51 thru the air to close out the season with 1,200+ all-purpose yards.
- Futa Shinkawa closed out with eight tackles and a tackle for loss to lead the defense.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The Tommies struck first just four minutes in with a 16-yard rushing score to get the early 7-0 lead.
- PC got on the board with a 37-yard touchdown pass by Jake Davis to Matthew Rivera and Davis punched in the two-pointer to give PC an 8-7 lead after one.
- The hosts pushed back in front on the opening play of the second quarter with a four-yard rushing touchdown to push it back in front 14-8.
- Hefley and Witcher connected on a six-yard score to regain a 15-14 advantage.
- St. Thomas took advantage of a PC interception with a 40-yard rushing score to gain a 21-15 lead late in the first half.
- The Tommies added to the lead with a pick-six to push the advantage to 29-15. St. Thomas pushed the lead to 35-15 with a short rushing score late in the first half.
- The hosts added a rushing score on the opening drive of the third quarter. The Tommies pushed across a short rushing touchdown midway through the third to make it 48-15.
- The hosts posted a rushing touchdown to open the fourth quarter and give the Tommies a 54-15 final on Saturday from St. Paul.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.