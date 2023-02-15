The Presbyterian College football team – approaching the second campaign of head coach Steve Englehart’s tenure – has announced their practice slate over the next month and some change, as well as setting a date for the 2023 Spring Game to be held on April 1. The Blue Hose will officially begin their spring layout with the first official day of practice on Saturday, February 25.
PC will engage in 14 different practice sessions before the aforementioned spring scrimmage on the first day of a new month, heading into the program’s third full season as a member of the Pioneer Football League (PFL), the nation’s lone Division I football-only conference. Presbyterian will hold the Spring Game at 1:00 p.m. from Bailey Memorial Stadium.
Coach Englehart’s club’s full spring practice schedule can be found below:
February
Saturday, February 25 – 10:00 a.m.
Sunday, February 26 – 10:00 a.m.
Tuesday, February 28 – 5:00 p.m.
March
Thursday, March 2 – 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, March 4 – 10:00 a.m.
Sunday, March 5 – 10:00 a.m.
Tuesday, March 7 – 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, March 9 – 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday, March 21 – 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, March 23 – 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, March 25 – 10:00 a.m.
Sunday, March 26 – 10:00 a.m.
Tuesday, March 28 – 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, March 30 – 5:00 p.m.
Blue Hose Spring Game: April 1 – 1:00 p.m.
