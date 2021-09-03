The Presbyterian College football team begins a new era of Blue Hose football under the direction of Kevin Kelley on Saturday as PC welcomes in St. Andrews to Bailey Memorial Stadium. The Blue Hose and Knights are scheduled for a 4 p.m. kickoff on ESPN+ on Saturday afternoon.
WHAT: St. Andrews (0-0) vs. Presbyterian (0-0)
WHERE: Bailey Memorial Stadium (Clinton, S.C.)
WHEN: Saturday, September 4, 2021 (4 p.m.)
THE SERIES: PC leads 1-0. (PC 52-14 on Nov.23, 2019)
Last Time Out
• Sophomore Tyler Huff connected with freshman Lawson Bachelder for a 46-yard touchdown in the final minute of the game to cap a fourth-quarter rally for the Presbyterian College football team as the Blue Hose earned a 28-24 victory at Drake Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
• Huff passed for a career-high 365 yards, while Keith Pearson totaled a DI school record 15 catches for a career-high 173 yards in his final contest for the Blue Hose.
• Bachelder totaled a career-high 145 yards receiving including the go-ahead touchdown in the final minute for 46 yards.
Opponent Profile
• St. Andrews posted a 3-3 mark during the spring season that saw them close out the spring with a 62-20 victory over Point back in April.
• Trevor McNeil returns this fall for the Knight as he totaled 698 rushing yards and four touchdowns in six contests.
• Andrew Fowler completed 57.5% of his passes during five games with 605 passing yards and six scores. Fowler also added five rushing scores.
• Kashard Cohens led the receivers with 573 yards and seven touchdowns.
• Monte Williams paced the defense with 75 total tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss and a sack.
Four Blue Hose Earn Phil Steele Preseason Honors
• Presbyterian College football had four players represented on Phil Steele's 2021 Preseason Pioneer Football League All-Conference team.
• Linebacker Jarrett Nagy was selected to the first team, while tight end Nathan Lovette, offensive lineman Noah Mangum, and quarterback Tyler Huff earned third-team honors.
Kelley Set to Lead the Blue Hose
• After coaching Pulaski Academy to nine state titles and totaling over 200 wins in 18 seasons, Kevin Kelley is set to lead the Blue Hose beginning in the fall of 2021.
• Kelley was the offensive coordinator for six years at Pulaski before being named head coach of the Bruins.
• Under his tutelage, Kelley's players and teams have broken 15 national high school football records while compiling a 216-29-1 mark.
• Kelley approaches the game of football differently, as documented by media outlets such as ESPN, HBO Real Sports and Fox Business News. His philosophy and tactics have been featured in articles in several publications such as the New York Times and Sports Illustrated, as well as in the book "Sportscasting."
PC Begins 109th Season of Football
• Presbyterian is set to begin its 109th season of football in the fall of 2021. The program has fielded a football team every season since its inaugural season in 1913. PC has amassed 507 victories in the program's extensive history.
• The Blue Hose will embark on their first full season as a member of the PFL after playing an abbreviated six-game league slate in spring 2021.
• PC has managed 53 winning seasons throughout its history with the last coming in the spring of 2021.
• Prior to turning Division I in 2007, PC was a member of the South Atlantic Conference (SAC) for 32 seasons from 1975 to 2006.
Hoseville on the Hill
• Hoseville is now on the Hill this fall at Bailey Memorial Stadium. Be sure to bring a couch, a tent and drinks and join us on the hill all fall for Blue Hose home football games.
Blue Hose Tabbed Fifth in PFL Poll
• Presbyterian College was selected to finish fifth in the Pioneer Football League preseason poll, as voted on by the league's head coaches.
• The Blue Hose earned 59 points, under the direction of first-year head coach Kevin Kelley. Presbyterian embarks on its first full season in the PFL after playing a six-game schedule during the 2021 spring season.
• Davidson received eight first place votes and 97 points to finish as the preseason favorite. The Wildcats enter the fall as the defending PFL champions after advancing to the FCS playoffs this past spring. San Diego earned three first place votes and 93 total points to rank second.
• Drake earned 67 points and was voted third, while Dayton rounds out the top four earning 62 points. Following the Blue Hose, Valparaiso (55 points) and Morehead State (51) rank sixth and seventh in the preseason coaches poll.
• St. Thomas was picked to finish eighth (36 points) in its first PFL season. Marist and Stetson followed in a tie for ninth place (35 points each) with Butler (15) rounding out the 11-team poll.
