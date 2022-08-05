The Presbyterian College football team opened fall camp on Friday morning at the practice fields under the direction of first-year head coach Steve Englehart. The Blue Hose worked for two and a half hours in helmets and shorts as they begin preparations for the 2022 season which is set to kickoff on September 3.
"We've been excited for a long time leading up to this morning, and I think our staff did a great job preparing our players for today through all of our meetings," exclaimed Englehart moments after workouts concluded. "Today, we looked for the level of effort that our guys gave, along with their discipline, in regards to pre-snap alignments. From there, we'll transition into better execution during the play, but as far as day one is concerned, I thought our guys responded extremely well".
PC engaged in various on and off ball drills during the team's first on-field work since the spring finale in April. After some early drills, the team moved into positional work before continuing with 7-on-7 alignments during a high energy first practice on Friday morning under the direction of Coach Englehart and his staff.
"Today may well have been the best opening day that I've had in my career. Our players were so focused from start to finish, and of course we now turn our attention to keeping that fire burning and getting better with each day. You look forward to this day for months on end, and then once your get here it's like heaven. It feels like you're exactly where you're supposed to be".
Presbyterian returns to the field on Saturday morning in shorts and helmets with the team's first time in pads coming on Monday morning. The Blue Hose will practice from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. throughout fall camp, weather permitting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.