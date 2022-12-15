The Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-9) behind timely three-point shooting and a solid defensive performance gutted out a 69-63 win over the Elon Phoenix (2-9) in front of a raucous Education Day crowd in the Templeton Center on Thursday afternoon.
Owen McCormack scored a season-high 21 points to lead the Blue Hose. McCormack grabbed seven rebounds. Marquis Barnett scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Houston Jones scored nine points on three three-point field goals off the bench. Terrell Ard, Jr. scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds.
HOW IT HAPPENED
FIRST HALF – Elon scored the first twelve points of the game. With the Phoenix leading 15-2 with 13:57 on the clock, the Blue Hose went on a 14-2 run cutting Elon’s lead to 17-16 after a three-point field goal from McCormack with 6:53 on the clock. James Lovorn knocked down two threes during the run. Jones also connected on a three. Elon scored 12 of the next 13 points taking a 29-17 lead with 3:51 left in the half. A three by Crosby James and two free throws from Ard got the Blue Hose within seven points, 29-22, with 2:35 on the clock. Each team scored six points over the final two and a half minutes of the half. Elon led PC, 35-28, at the half.
SECOND HALF – Elon connected on a three early in the second half to take a ten-point lead. A three from Barnett and a floating jumper in the lane by James cut Elon’s lead to 38-33. With 13:50 on the clock, Elon had pushed their lead to 48-34. Consecutive baskets from Barnett and Kobe Stewart got the Blue Hose within ten points. With 11:44 on the clock, Elon led 51-38, the Blue Hose outscored Elon 26-5 over the next 10 minutes taking a 64-56 lead with 1:37 on the clock. Jones, McCormack, Barnett, and Ard scored during the Blue Hose run. Presbyterian closed out the win with timely free throw shooting down the stretch.
NOTES
- The Blue Hose scored 21 points off the bench behind the scoring of Jones, Stewart, and Lovorn.
- McCormack connected on a career-high-tying four three-point field goals while scoring a season-high 21 points. McCormack’s double-figure scoring performance was his fifth of the season and the 26th of his career.
- Barnett recorded his eighth double-figure scoring game of the season and the 13th of his career with his 11 points.
- Presbyterian connected on a team season-high 11 three-point field goals.
NEXT GAME
The Blue Hose play Allen University in their final non-conference game this Monday, December 19 at the Templeton Center at 7 p.m.
