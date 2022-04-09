The Presbyterian College baseball team totaled a season-high 16 hits en route to an 11-7 victory over Morehead State on Saturday afternoon at Allen Field. Jay Wetherington and Dalton Reeves led the Blue Hose offense with three hits apiece.
FINAL SCORE: Presbyterian 11, Morehead State 7
LOCATION: Allen Field (Morehead, Ky.)
RECORDS: Presbyterian (13-15) | Morehead State (12-16)
W: Charlie McDaniel (3-2) | L: Luke Helton (1-4)
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Eric Toth got the Blue Hose on the board first with a sacrifice fly in the opening inning to take the early 1-0 lead.
- PC kept the pressure on the Eagles in the second scoring a run via a Morehead State error to make it 2-0.
- In the third, Jeremiah Boyd pushed the lead out once again with a two-run double before a third run was pushed across in the frame to give the Blue Hose a 5-0 lead.
- Morehead State got on the board in the fourth with an RBI double followed by a two-run homer to cut the deficit to two, 5-3 after four innings.
- Following an Eagles error, Jack Gorman pushed across a run via a sac fly to give the Blue Hose the 6-3 advantage after 5.5 innings.
- The Eagles added a run in their half of the sixth via a sacrifice fly to make it 6-4.
- PC pushed across a pair of RBI doubles from Dalton Reeves and Gorman to make it a 10-4 Blue Hose lead.
- Morehead State got three back in the bottom of the seventh via an RBI double and two-run homer to make it a 10-7 lead for Presbyterian after seven innings.
- Chase Hughes connected on his third homer of the season in the eighth to push the Blue Hose back to a four-run lead at 11-7.
- Defending Big South Relief Pitcher of the Week Logan Ymker totaled five strikeouts over the final two frames to propel the Blue Hose to the 11-7 victory.
NOTABLES
- Wetherington tied the team-high with his 10th multi-hit game of the season as he had three hits on Saturday. Reeves recorded his fifth multi-hit contest as well.
- Gorman totaled a season-high with three runs driven in to help lead PC past Morehead State.
- Hughes is now tied for the team lead as he connected on his third homer of the season.
- As a team, the Blue Hose totaled a season-high 16 hits and also recorded a season-high with six doubles.
- The six doubles tie a single-game DI record for the Blue Hose which happened most recently on April 25, 2021, against Campbell.
- Brody Fahr pushed his reached base streak to 21 straight games.
- With his two-run double, Boyd is now tied for the team lead with five multi-rbi games.
- Ymker allowed just one base hit and struck out a season-high five over his two innings of work to push PC to victory.
- Charlie McDaniel, Alex Flood, and Ymker matched the season-high for a Blue Hose pitching staff recording 14 strikeouts on Saturday.
UP NEXT
- The Blue Hose wrap up the series on Sunday beginning at 11 a.m. with a doubleheader. Both games with Morehead State will be seven-inning contests.
