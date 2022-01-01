The Presbyterian College women's basketball team rallied down the stretch with a 15-3 run over the final four minutes, but the rally fell just short as the Blue Hose fell to Longwood Lancers 83-78 on Saturday afternoon at the Templeton Center. Fifth-Year senior Jade Compton recorded her 10th career double-double as she matched her career-high with 32 points and 15 rebounds.
FINAL SCORE: Longwood 83, Presbyterian 78
LOCATION: Templeton Center (Clinton, S.C.)
RECORDS: Presbyterian (5-6, 0-1) | Longwood (5-8, 2-0)
Scoring the Game
- Longwood jumped out to an early 6-3 edge over the first three minutes before a 6-1 burst from the Blue Hose gave them a 9-8 edge with 4:34 to play in the opening quarter. The Lancers closed the first quarter on a 12-5 run to take a 20-14 advantage to the second on Saturday afternoon.
- The guests pushed the lead to 10 quickly in the second quarter before the Blue Hose cut it to seven after a Georgia Stockton three-pointer with 7:13 to play in the first half. Longwood used an 8-4 burst to push it to 33-21 with 4:12 to play in the half. PC used a 9-2 run to cut the Lancer lead to five at 35-30 including five points from Compton in that stretch. Both teams traded spurts down the stretch at the foul line before the Lancers took a 41-34 advantage to the half.
- PC started the second half fast with a 5-0 spurt to cut the Lancer lead to two, 41-39 just 1:01 into the third quarter. Longwood responded over the next four minutes with an 18-4 run to extend the lead out to 59-43 with 4:03 to play in the third. Presbyterian cut into the with an 8-3 burst with six of those eight coming at the foul line to cut it to 62-51 before the two teams traded buckets late to make it 66-54 heading to the fourth.
- The two teams went back and forth in the early going of the fourth quarter with the Blue Hose whittling it down to 10 points at 73-63 with 5:37 to play in the fourth. The Lancers pushed it back out to a 15-point lead with 3:36 to play in regulation. The Blue Hose put together a furious rally down the stretch with a 15-5 run led by Compton with 10 points but it wasn't enough as the Lancers hung on for 83-78 victory.
Players of the Game
- Jade Compton led the Blue Hose on Saturday tying a career-high with 32 points on 10-of-21 from the field. Compton also led the team with matching a career-high of 15 rebounds. Tionna Carter added 13 points, while Maleia Bracone totaled 11 points on the afternoon. Bracone and Paige Kindseth each added a team-high three assists. Akila Smith led the Lancers with 25 points and pulled down a team-high 14 rebounds. Kyla McMakin added 17 points and Briana Johns totaled 16 points with four threes. Smith along with Tra'dayja Smith each added three helpers.
Stats of the Game
- Presbyterian posted a 40.7% (24-of-59) as Longwood recorded a 43.1% (28-of-65) on the afternoon. PC made eight threes and the Lancers connected on seven from beyond the arc. The Blue Hose made 22-of-35 at the foul line, while Longwood connected on 20-of-28 at the charity stripe. Presbyterian had a 42-38 edge in the rebounding battle. Both teams dished out 11 assists and each committed 17 turnovers. The Lancers had 11 steals compared to five for the Blue Hose.
Notables
- Compton matched her career-high with 32 points a mark she set in February of 2020 against the Lancers. She now is the only player in program history to score 32 points in a game.
- She also pulled down a career-tying 15 rebounds in Saturday's contest. Her 15 boards is tied for sixth in the DI single-game record book.
- It's the first home game the Blue Hose have had a player score 30+ points since December 4, 2019 when Trinity Johnson totaled 30 against UNC Wilmington.
- Maleia Bracone totaled her fifth double-figure scoring game of the 2021-22 season with 11 points.
- Freshman Jo Raflo pulled down a career-high three rebounds in just her seventh collegiate game on Saturday afternoon.
- Tionna Carter had her third straight double-figure scoring performance with 13 points and added six rebounds.
- Saturday was the fourth game this season that the Blue Hose have had 40+ rebounds.
Up Next
- The Blue Hose hit the road for the first time in league play on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. against Hampton. It is the first of two straight road games as PC travels to Greensboro to face N.C. A&T at 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
