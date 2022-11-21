DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-4) rally came up short in a 66-65 loss to the Bucknell Bison (3-2) in the Greenlight Sunshine Slam.
Winston Hill led the Blue Hose with 15 points including connecting on two three-point field goals. Marquis Barnett and Jalen Forrest scored 11 points apiece. Trevon Reddish-Rhone and Kobe Stewart contributed nine points apiece to the Blue Hose’s efforts.
HOW IT HAPPENED
FIRST HALF – The Bison began the game by scoring 11 of the first 15 points taking an 11-4 lead four and a half minutes into the contest. Baskets by Hill and Forrest cut Bucknell’s lead to 11-8 just a minute later. Then, Bucknell scored 14 of the next 16 points taking a 25-10 lead with 7:41 left in the half. PC behind five points from Hill and a free throw by Crosby James cut Bucknell’s lead to 25-16 with five minutes on the clock. With Bucknell leading 29-18 with 4:08 left in the half, the Blue Hose went on an 8-0 run capped off by a dunk by Barnett cutting Bucknell’s lead to 29-26 with 42 seconds on the clock. Stewart scored four points during the Blue Hose run. Bucknell had a 31-26 lead into halftime.
SECOND HALF – Presbyterian scored five of the first eight points of the second half cutting Bucknell’s lead to 34-31 after a layup by Terrell Ard, Jr. with 18:02 on the clock. Bucknell pushed their lead to seven points a few times over the next four minutes. With the Bison leading 44-37, the Blue Hose behind five straight points from Stewart cut Bucknell’s lead to 44-42 with 13:02 on the clock. The Bison maintained a lead of 2-5 points for the next 12 minutes until Hill banked in a three at the top of the key tying the score at 65 with 39 seconds on the clock. Bucknell’s Andre Screen, who scored 17 points in the game, made one free throw with six seconds on the clock to push the Bison back in front. At the buzzer, a shot by James was not able to convert on his game-winning shot attempt.
NOTES
- Presbyterian behind the scoring of Hill, Forrest, and Stewart finished the game with 35 bench points.
- The Blue Hose grabbed 17 offensive rebounds which led to 22 second-chance points.
- Presbyterian’s defense forced 16 Bucknell turnovers which led to 22 points off those turnovers.
- Hill’s 15 points marked his 30th career double-figure scoring game.
- Forrest has posted three double-digit scoring games this season after scoring 11 points.
- Barnett’s 11 points marked his eighth career double-figure scoring game.
NEXT GAME
The Blue Hose conclude play in the Greenlight Sunshine Slam against UAlbany on Tuesday, November 22 at 8:30 p.m.
