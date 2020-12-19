CLINTON, S.C. – After falling behind by double-digits in the first half, the Presbyterian College women’s basketball team nearly came all the way back, but fell to Gardner-Webb 47-44 in Big South Conference action on Thursday evening. Trinity Johnson led the Blue Hose with a game-high 17 points.
FINAL SCORE: Gardner-Webb 47, Presbyterian 44
LOCATION: Templeton Center (Clinton, S.C.)
RECORDS: Presbyterian (2-2, 1-1) | Gardner-Webb (1-5, 1-1)
Scoring the Game
Gardner-Webb scored the first seven points of the game over the first three and a half minutes. Both teams then went cold from the field, as neither team scored for the next five minutes. GWU eventually opened up an 11-0 cushion before a Shamani Stafford bucket got PC on the board in the quarter’s final minute.
GWU extended its advantage as high as 12 in the second quarter, 21-9, but the Blue Hose ended the half on an 11-0 run to trim the halftime deficit to 21-20. Tionna Carter had nine of PC’s 11 points during the run.
The contest remained tight throughout the third period, with a late spurt by the Runnin’ Bulldogs pushing the visitors’ edge briefly to seven, 34-27. GWU was up 34-29 at the end of the quarter.
Gardner-Webb went on a 7-0 run in the early stages of the fourth quarter, which pushed the margin back to double-digits at 41-31. Presbyterian answered with the next seven in a row, cutting the deficit back to three, 41-38. PC got within one on a couple of occasions, but the Runnin’ Bulldogs sealed the contest from the free throw line.
Players of the Game
Johnson led all scorers with 17 points, while Carter added 15. Jade Compton collected a game-high 10 rebounds for PC. Jhessyka Williams topped the ‘Dogs with 13 points and Lauren Devis chipped in 10.
Stats of the Game
The Blue Hose were held to 14-of-44 (31.8%) from the floor, and did not connect on any of their 10 three-point attempts. Presbyterian made 16-of-20 at the foul line. GWU also struggled shooting for much of the night, as the ‘Dogs made 16-of-59 (27.1%) field goal attempts, including 4-of-25 from downtown. Gardner-Webb connected on 11-of-15 from the charity stripe. The Blue Hose enjoyed a 41-34 rebounding advantage, the third straight game PC has won the rebounding battle.
Notables
- Johnson’s 17 points established a new season high for the junior guard.
- Carter’s 15 points extended her streak of consecutive double-digit scoring games to three in a row, the longest such streak of her career.
- Compton snared a game-high 10 rebounds, a new season high, to pick up the ninth double-digit rebounding game of her career.
Up Next
The Blue Hose hit the road for their next conference series, as they head to Radford on Dec. 30-31. The games are slated for 4 pm and 2 pm, respectively, on ESPN+.
Commented
