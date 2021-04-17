DES MOINES, IOWA – Sophomore Tyler Huff connected with freshman Lawson Bachelder for a 46-yard touchdown in the final minute of the game to cap a fourth-quarter rally for the Presbyterian College football team as the Blue Hose earned a 28-24 victory at Drake Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Huff passed for a career-high 365 yards, while Keith Pearson totaled a DI school record 15 catches for a career-high 173 yards in his final contest for the Blue Hose.
Final Score: Presbyterian 28, Drake 24
Location: Drake Stadium (Des Moines, Iowa)
Records: Presbyterian (4-3) | Drake (2-3)
OPENING KICK
- Huff passed for a career-high 365 yards and the game-winning touchdown to Bachelder on Saturday. He was 28-for-49 and those 365 yards along with 37 rushing yards.
- His 365 passing yards rank fourth in the PC DI single-game record book as it is the third time this season a Blue Hose QB passed for 300+ yards in a game.
- Huff's game-winning touchdown moved him into sole possession of third place in the PC DI career record book with his 17th career passing score.
- Pearson wrapped up his Blue Hose career on Saturday with a Presbyterian DI single-game record 15 catches and a career-high 173 receiving yards. He finished the seven-game spring season with 65 catches for 831 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
- In the single-season DI record book, Pearson's 65 catches and 831 receiving yards rank second for the Blue Hose in a year.
- Jarius Jeter recorded a pair of rushing scores on Saturday. He became the first Blue Hose running back to record two touchdowns in a game since he last did it at the end of 2019 against St. Andrews.
- Bachelder totaled a career-high 145 yards receiving including the go-ahead touchdown in the final minute for 46 yards.
- Pearson (173 yards) & Bachelder (145 yards) became the first Blue Hose pair to record 100+ yards receiving in a game since 2013 when Tobi Antigha (117) and Jeremiah McKie (101) did it against VMI.
- PC was 5-of-6 on fourth down conversions including a perfect 3-for-3 in the fourth quarter.
- Jeffrey Smyth, Colby Campbell, and Trent Carrington paced the Blue Hose defense with seven tackles apiece.
- Keegan Halloran picked up his second interception of the season to seal Saturday's victory.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Drake opened the scoring with a 30-yard field goal to take the early 3-0 lead.
- The Blue Hose answered with a one-yard rushing score from Jeter to cap off a 14-play 75-yard drive to give PC a 6-3 lead.
- The hosts answered quickly with a score on a quick three-play drive to jump out in front 10-6 after one quarter.
- Jeter helped push PC back out in front with a four-yard score to give the Blue Hose a 13-10 advantage.
- Drake responded once again with a 42-yard receiving score to give the hosts a 17-13 lead heading to the half.
- The Bulldogs scored the lone touchdown of the third quarter on their second drive of the half with a 17-yard score to push the lead out to 24-13.
- The Blue Hose used a 97-yard drive to open the fourth quarter and capped it off with a Brandon Thompson one-yard score. PC went for two and got it to cut the Bulldog lead to three, 24-21.
- Huff connected with Bachelder in the final minute of the game to give PC a 28-24 lead that proved to be the margin of victory to close out the 2021 spring season with a 4-3 record.
