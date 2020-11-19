The women’s basketball game between Presbyterian College and Kennesaw State has been canceled, the two schools announced on Thursday. The two teams had been set to begin the 2020-21 season against one another on Nov. 25 in Kennesaw, Ga.
The cancelation comes after multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the KSU program, which has caused the Owls to pause all team activities. A makeup date has not been announced.
The Blue Hose are now slated to open their season on Nov. 27 at Clemson. Tip is slated for 5 pm.
