CLINTON, S.C. - Presbyterian College announced Sunday that the Blue Hose at UNC Asheville men's basketball conference series scheduled for Monday-Tuesday, Jan. 4-5, and slated to be televised on ESPNU and ESPN+, has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within the PC program.
ESPNU will now feature the Hampton at Radford game on Monday, Jan. 4 at 7:00pm. The PC-Asheville series will be rescheduled for a later date.
This marks the second conference series for the Blue Hose that has been postponed, with the games at Gardner-Webb having to be rescheduled as well.
