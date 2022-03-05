01_2188_21_baseball_C.jpg

PHOTO COURTESY OF PC ATHLETICS

CLINTON, S.C. – Behind 6.2 shutout innings from sophomore Duncan Howard, the Presbyterian College baseball team recorded a 5-0 shutout on Saturday afternoon at the PC Baseball Complex over Bellarmine. Howard tied his career-high with 6.2 shutout frames and totaled a career-high with eight strikeouts. 

FINAL SCORE: Presbyterian 5, Bellarmine 0

LOCATION: PC Baseball Complex (Clinton, S.C.)   

RECORDS: Presbyterian (6-5) | Bellarmine (1-11)      

W: Duncan Howard (1-1) | L: Gavin Braunecker (0-1) | Save: Clark Dearman (2)  

HOW IT HAPPENED 

- Both teams were kept off the scoreboard till the fifth as both starters were dominant early on. PC used a sacrifice fly in the fifth from Eric Toth to take the 1-0 lead.

- The Blue Hose pushed the lead to 2-0 with a Knights wild pitch.

- PC used the long ball in the eighth as Toth went to straightaway center to push the lead to 3-0 before Jeremiah Boyd added a two-run shot to lead the Blue Hose to the 5-0 win. 

NOTABLES

Duncan Howard tied his career-high with 6.2 shutout innings on Saturday for his first victory of the 2022 season. He totaled a career-high with eight strikeouts.

- Howard needed just 47 pitches thru four innings as he didn't allow a Knight to reach base until the leadoff batter in the fifth. 

Clark Dearman pitched the final 2.1 innings allowing just one base hit and recording two strikeouts to earn his second save of the season. 

Kyle Decker led the Blue Hose with three hits for his third multi-hit game of the season. Decker also tallied three stolen bases for PC.

Brody Fahr was a perfect 2-for-2 at the plate on Saturday.

- Toth recorded his second home run of the season as Boyd hit his first in the eighth as well. 

- Over his last five games, Eric Toth is leading the team with a .563 average including two homers.

- Saturday's 5-0 shutout was the first for the Blue Hose since March 27, 2021, when PC shut out CSU 3-0 in game one of a doubleheader with the Bucs.

Jack Gorman and Chris Veach each extended their reached base streak to 11 straight games. Gorman drew a pair of walks and Veach recorded an eighth-inning single. 

- The Blue Hose improved to 5-2 when scoring first.

UP NEXT

- PC wraps up the three-game series with Bellarmine tomorrow at 1 p.m…    