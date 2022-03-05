CLINTON, S.C. – Behind 6.2 shutout innings from sophomore Duncan Howard, the Presbyterian College baseball team recorded a 5-0 shutout on Saturday afternoon at the PC Baseball Complex over Bellarmine. Howard tied his career-high with 6.2 shutout frames and totaled a career-high with eight strikeouts.
FINAL SCORE: Presbyterian 5, Bellarmine 0
LOCATION: PC Baseball Complex (Clinton, S.C.)
RECORDS: Presbyterian (6-5) | Bellarmine (1-11)
W: Duncan Howard (1-1) | L: Gavin Braunecker (0-1) | Save: Clark Dearman (2)
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Both teams were kept off the scoreboard till the fifth as both starters were dominant early on. PC used a sacrifice fly in the fifth from Eric Toth to take the 1-0 lead.
- The Blue Hose pushed the lead to 2-0 with a Knights wild pitch.
- PC used the long ball in the eighth as Toth went to straightaway center to push the lead to 3-0 before Jeremiah Boyd added a two-run shot to lead the Blue Hose to the 5-0 win.
NOTABLES
- Duncan Howard tied his career-high with 6.2 shutout innings on Saturday for his first victory of the 2022 season. He totaled a career-high with eight strikeouts.
- Howard needed just 47 pitches thru four innings as he didn't allow a Knight to reach base until the leadoff batter in the fifth.
- Clark Dearman pitched the final 2.1 innings allowing just one base hit and recording two strikeouts to earn his second save of the season.
- Kyle Decker led the Blue Hose with three hits for his third multi-hit game of the season. Decker also tallied three stolen bases for PC.
- Brody Fahr was a perfect 2-for-2 at the plate on Saturday.
- Toth recorded his second home run of the season as Boyd hit his first in the eighth as well.
- Over his last five games, Eric Toth is leading the team with a .563 average including two homers.
- Saturday's 5-0 shutout was the first for the Blue Hose since March 27, 2021, when PC shut out CSU 3-0 in game one of a doubleheader with the Bucs.
- Jack Gorman and Chris Veach each extended their reached base streak to 11 straight games. Gorman drew a pair of walks and Veach recorded an eighth-inning single.
- The Blue Hose improved to 5-2 when scoring first.
UP NEXT
- PC wraps up the three-game series with Bellarmine tomorrow at 1 p.m…
