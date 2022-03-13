ATLANTA, Ga. – The Presbyterian College baseball team opened the doubleheader with a 13-10 win on Sunday afternoon at the GSU Baseball Complex. The host Georgia State earned the split in game two with a 10-6 victory in the finale of the series. Sophomore Jay Wetherington led the offense on Sunday with four hits.
FINAL SCORE (G1): Presbyterian 13, Georgia State 10
LOCATION: GSU Baseball Complex (Atlanta, Ga.)
RECORDS: Presbyterian (8-7) | Georgia State (9-6)
W: Duncan Howard (2-1) | L: Chandler Dawson (1-1) | Save: Alex Flood (1)
FINAL SCORE (G2): Georgia State 10, Presbyterian 6
LOCATION: GSU Baseball Complex (Atlanta, Ga.)
RECORDS: Presbyterian (7-7) | Georgia State (9-5)
W: Rafael Acosta (1-1) | L: Luke Matthews (2-2) | Save: Cameron Jones (4)
HOW IT HAPPENED GAME ONE
- PC got on the board first in the fourth inning with a sacrifice fly from Joel Dragoo that scored Dalton Reeves to give the Blue Hose the 1-0 lead.
- Wetherington pushed the advantage to 3-0 with a two-run single in the fourth.
- The Panthers answered with a pair of runs in the fourth to cut the Blue Hose lead to 3-2 after four innings.
- The Blue Hose pushed the lead out to 5-2 in the sixth off of sacrifice flies from Jack Gorman and Wetherington.
- Jeremiah Boyd pushed the advantage to 7-2 in the seventh inning with a two-run double.
- Georgia State inched closer in the seventh scoring a run on a PC wild pitch to make it 7-3 PC after seven innings.
- The Blue Hose pushed the lead out in a big way in the eighth first with a bunt single from Wetherington before a two-run double made it 10-3.
- Dragoo made it 11-3 as Kyle Decker added a sac fly and Dragoo scored on a Panthers wild pitch to make it 13-3 after 7.5 frames.
- Georgia State cut into the Blue Hose lead with a seven-run frame to make it 13-10 after eight innings.
- The Blue Hose held on in the ninth to take game one over the host Panthers.
HOW IT HAPPENED GAME TWO
- A double steal of Wetherington and Eric Toth scored PC's first run in the opening inning and the Blue Hose took a 2-0 lead in the opening frame when Dragoo's sac fly gave the guests an early lead.
- In the third, a Panthers wild pitch made it 3-0 before a Dragoo RBI single gave the Blue Hose a 4-0 lead after 2.5 frames.
- Georgia State scratched across a pair of runs in its half of the third to cut the PC lead to 4-2 after three frames.
- The Panthers evened the game at four in the fourth with a two-run homer.
- Georgia State gained the lead in the fifth with a pair of solo homers to earn the 6-4 lead.
- In the sixth, we cut the Panthers' lead to 6-5 with an RBI groundout from Gorman.
- PC tied the game in the seventh with a sacrifice fly by Reeves to even the contest at six.
- Georgia State jumped back in front with an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning and added three runs in the eighth to grab the 10-6 victory.
NOTABLES
- In game one, Duncan Howard totaled seven strikeouts in his six innings of work. Howard has totaled 6+ strikeouts in each of his last three starts.
- Howard dropped his ERA to 1.61 after allowing one earned run on Sunday afternoon.
- Gorman tied a season-high in game one with three hits as the Memphis, Tenn. Native was a perfect 3-for-3 in the opening game.
- Chase Hughes also totaled a career-high with three hits including his first double of the season in game one.
- Dalton Reeves had the first multi-double game by a Blue Hose player in 2022 during game one.
- Alex Flood recorded his first collegiate save on Sunday with three strikeouts over the final 1.1 innings.
- Wetherington led the offense on Sunday with a 4-for-9 performance with a double, two RBIs, and two stolen bases. He's also pushed his hit streak to 13 in a row.
- With his two RBIs in game one, Hughes picked up his team-high fifth multi-RBI contest of the season.
- PC's 13 runs in game one marked a season-high for the Blue Hose offense.
- The Blue Hose improved to 5-0 in the 2022 season when outhitting their opponents.
UP NEXT
- The Blue Hose hit the road next on Tuesday at 6 p.m. when PC heads to Charlotte to battle the 49ers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.