CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Presbyterian College baseball team used an offensive explosion of 22 runs and 23 hits in game one on Saturday to defeat Charleston Southern 22-8 at Nielsen Field. CSU took the nightcap by the score of 4-2 to split the twinbill. 

FINAL SCORE (G1): Presbyterian 22, Charleston Southern 8

LOCATION: Nielsen Field (Charleston, S.C.)  

RECORDS: Presbyterian (22-22, 9-7 Big South) | Charleston Southern (16-25, 8-11 Big South) 

W – Charlie McDaniel (7-2) | L – Kaleb Hill (4-5)

FINAL SCORE (G2): Charleston Southern 4, Presbyterian 2

LOCATION: Nielsen Field (Charleston, S.C.)  

RECORDS: Presbyterian (22-23, 9-8 Big South) | Charleston Southern (17-25, 9-11 Big South) 

W – Evan Truitt (2-4) | L – Logan Ymker (1-1) 

HOW IT HAPPENED GAME ONE

- PC jumped on the Bucs early on Saturday with an RBI single from Eric Toth to take the early 1-0 lead before an RBI double from Dalton Reeves pushed it to 2-0.

- The Blue Hose kept the pressure on CSU with an RBI groundout before an RBI double capped a four-run frame.

- CSU plated a run in the home half to make it 4-1.

- In the fourth, Jay Wetherington connected on his second homer of the season to push the lead to 7-1 which was quickly added on with an RBI double from Reeves.

Ryan Ouzts connected on a two-run homer in the fifth to make it 10-1 after 4.5.

- Charleston Southern scores five in the sixth inning to cut the Blue Hose advantage to 10-6 after six innings.

- The Bucs added two more runs to cut the deficit for the hosts to 10-8. 

- PC answered in the eighth with an RBI single from Reeves before a two-run single from Jeremiah Boyd to take a lead to 13-8. Ryan Ouzts with an RBI single pushed it to a 14-8 lead in the eighth.

Kyle Decker added a two-run single in the eighth to make it 16-8 after 7.5 innings.

- Fahr got the Blue Hose going with an RBI single before an RBI single from Ouzts made it 18-8. The inning was capped with a grand slam from Noah Lebron to give PC the 22-8 game one win. 

HOW IT HAPPENED GAME TWO

- Toth got the Blue Hose out to an early 1-0 lead with a solo shot to right field for his fourth homer of the season.

- Charleston Southern evened it up with an RBI single in the third to tie it at one apiece.

- Ouzts pushed the Blue Hose back in front with a sac fly to make it 2-1 after 3.5 innings.

- CSU regained the lead in the seventh with a three-run frame to take a 4-2 lead after seven innings as the Bucs earned the split of Saturday's doubleheader. 

NOTABLES

- In game one, PC tied the DI program record with 23 hits and finished one off the single-game school record with 22 runs.

- PC set a DI school record with 22 RBIs and totaled a single-game record with 37 total bases.

Jay Wetherington and Ryan Ouzts both led the offense with four hits in the opener on Saturday. Wetherington tied a career-high as Ouzts set a new career-high.

- Ouzts totaled a career-high five RBIs in the opener to help lead the offensive attack. He led the way in the doubleheader with five hits and six RBIs. 

- Lebron connected on the Blue Hose second grand slam of the season in the ninth as it was Lebron's first homer of the 2022 season.

Charlie McDaniel earned his seventh win of the season in game one to become the fifth different pitcher in a season to total seven wins for PC. 

- Toth pushed his reached base streak to a team-high 24 in a row on Saturday during the twinbill.

- Toth tied for the team lead with 17 multi-hit games on the season. Brody Fahr pushed across four hits on Saturday with two per game to increase his multi-hit game total to 15. 

UP NEXT

- The Blue Hose and Bucs wrap up their three-game series at 1 p.m. on Sunday in Charleston. Sunday as a part of the Big South's Nexstar Game of the Week will be simulcast on WYCW in Spartanburg/Greenville and Asheville.