CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Presbyterian College baseball team used an offensive explosion of 22 runs and 23 hits in game one on Saturday to defeat Charleston Southern 22-8 at Nielsen Field. CSU took the nightcap by the score of 4-2 to split the twinbill.
FINAL SCORE (G1): Presbyterian 22, Charleston Southern 8
LOCATION: Nielsen Field (Charleston, S.C.)
RECORDS: Presbyterian (22-22, 9-7 Big South) | Charleston Southern (16-25, 8-11 Big South)
W – Charlie McDaniel (7-2) | L – Kaleb Hill (4-5)
FINAL SCORE (G2): Charleston Southern 4, Presbyterian 2
LOCATION: Nielsen Field (Charleston, S.C.)
RECORDS: Presbyterian (22-23, 9-8 Big South) | Charleston Southern (17-25, 9-11 Big South)
W – Evan Truitt (2-4) | L – Logan Ymker (1-1)
HOW IT HAPPENED GAME ONE
- PC jumped on the Bucs early on Saturday with an RBI single from Eric Toth to take the early 1-0 lead before an RBI double from Dalton Reeves pushed it to 2-0.
- The Blue Hose kept the pressure on CSU with an RBI groundout before an RBI double capped a four-run frame.
- CSU plated a run in the home half to make it 4-1.
- In the fourth, Jay Wetherington connected on his second homer of the season to push the lead to 7-1 which was quickly added on with an RBI double from Reeves.
- Ryan Ouzts connected on a two-run homer in the fifth to make it 10-1 after 4.5.
- Charleston Southern scores five in the sixth inning to cut the Blue Hose advantage to 10-6 after six innings.
- The Bucs added two more runs to cut the deficit for the hosts to 10-8.
- PC answered in the eighth with an RBI single from Reeves before a two-run single from Jeremiah Boyd to take a lead to 13-8. Ryan Ouzts with an RBI single pushed it to a 14-8 lead in the eighth.
- Kyle Decker added a two-run single in the eighth to make it 16-8 after 7.5 innings.
- Fahr got the Blue Hose going with an RBI single before an RBI single from Ouzts made it 18-8. The inning was capped with a grand slam from Noah Lebron to give PC the 22-8 game one win.
HOW IT HAPPENED GAME TWO
- Toth got the Blue Hose out to an early 1-0 lead with a solo shot to right field for his fourth homer of the season.
- Charleston Southern evened it up with an RBI single in the third to tie it at one apiece.
- Ouzts pushed the Blue Hose back in front with a sac fly to make it 2-1 after 3.5 innings.
- CSU regained the lead in the seventh with a three-run frame to take a 4-2 lead after seven innings as the Bucs earned the split of Saturday's doubleheader.
NOTABLES
- In game one, PC tied the DI program record with 23 hits and finished one off the single-game school record with 22 runs.
- PC set a DI school record with 22 RBIs and totaled a single-game record with 37 total bases.
- Jay Wetherington and Ryan Ouzts both led the offense with four hits in the opener on Saturday. Wetherington tied a career-high as Ouzts set a new career-high.
- Ouzts totaled a career-high five RBIs in the opener to help lead the offensive attack. He led the way in the doubleheader with five hits and six RBIs.
- Lebron connected on the Blue Hose second grand slam of the season in the ninth as it was Lebron's first homer of the 2022 season.
- Charlie McDaniel earned his seventh win of the season in game one to become the fifth different pitcher in a season to total seven wins for PC.
- Toth pushed his reached base streak to a team-high 24 in a row on Saturday during the twinbill.
- Toth tied for the team lead with 17 multi-hit games on the season. Brody Fahr pushed across four hits on Saturday with two per game to increase his multi-hit game total to 15.
UP NEXT
- The Blue Hose and Bucs wrap up their three-game series at 1 p.m. on Sunday in Charleston. Sunday as a part of the Big South's Nexstar Game of the Week will be simulcast on WYCW in Spartanburg/Greenville and Asheville.
