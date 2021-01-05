CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern put together an 11-0 fourth quarter run to come from behind and slip past Presbyterian College 66-63 in Big South Conference women’s basketball action on Tuesday evening. Jade Compton paced the four Blue Hose in double-figures with 17 points, while Sharita Godfrey poured in a game-high 22 to lead the Buccaneers.
FINAL SCORE: Charleston Southern 66, Presbyterian 63
LOCATION: Buccaneer Field House (Charleston, S.C.)
RECORDS: Presbyterian (4-4, 3-3) | Charleston Southern (5-3, 3-1)
Scoring the Game
The Blue Hose came out hot, knocking down three of their first four three-point attempts to jump out to a 12-4 advantage in the opening minutes of the contest. The Buccaneers countered with three triples of their own in an 11-4 spurt which cut PC’s edge to 16-15 after one.
Compton netted the first five points of the second quarter, extending Presbyterian’s lead to 21-15 with 8:11 left until halftime. Charleston Southern got within three on a couple of occasions, but a quick six-point PC spurt courtesy of a Tionna Carter three-point play and Maleia Bracone triple near the midway point of the second quarter stretched the margin to 31-22, the largest advantage of the first half for the Blue Hose. The Bucs clawed a little closer in the closing stages of the period, and PC took a 35-30 edge into the locker room.
The two teams traded baskets for the first several minutes of the third quarter, but another quick six points on a Compton three-point play and Bracone three-pointer pushed PC’s lead into double-digits, 47-37. CSU briefly trimmed the deficit back to four at 47-43, but the final five points of the frame went to the Blue Hose, who were up 52-43 after three quarters.
A Godfrey three-pointer with 7:32 left jump-started a 16-3 Charleston Southern run, which included 11 in a row at one point, to put the hosts on top for the first time. Presbyterian got back to within a point twice in the final minutes, but the Bucs were able to close it out from the free throw line.
Players of the Game
Compton led the Blue Hose with 17 points and seven rebounds. Carter netted 14 points for PC, while Bracone and Tess Santos chipped in 10 points apiece. Godfrey led the Buccaneers with a game-high 22 points, and added five rebounds as well as four assists.
Stats of the Game
Presbyterian connected on 45.3 percent (24-of-53) of its field goals, and went 6-of-23 from downtown. CSU shot 48.9 percent (23-of-47) from the floor, and knocked down eight three-pointers on 15 attempts. PC went 9-of-10 at the charity stripe, while Charleston Southern went 12-of-17.
For the seventh consecutive game, Presbyterian won the rebounding battle, edging the Buccaneers 29-26. The Blue Hose also enjoyed a 34-22 advantage in points in the paint.
Notables
- Compton topped the Blue Hose in both points (17) and rebounds (7).
- Carter poured in 14 points for the second straight night and has been in double-digits in a team-best six games for Presbyterian this season.
- Santos’ 10 points tied her season high and put her in double-figures for the second time this season. The senior also tied her career high with four assists and added a pair of blocks. The two blocks moved Santos into sole possession of fifth in PC’s DI era (2007-present) for career blocks with 39.
- Bracone recorded 10 points, giving the freshman back-to-back double-digit scoring efforts for the first time in her career.
- Trinity Johnson contributed nine points, four rebounds and a team-high five assists.
Up Next
The Blue Hose continue their six-game road swing on Saturday and Sunday as they take on USC Upstate. Saturday’s game is slated for 4 pm and Sunday’s is at 2 pm. Both are set to be broadcast on ESPN+.
Bracone, Blue Hose hold off Buccanneers
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Freshman Maleia Bracone poured in a career-high 16 points to help Presbyterian College hold off Charleston Southern for a 62-51 win in Big South Conference women’s basketball action on Monday evening.
FINAL SCORE: Presbyterian 62, Charleston Southern 51
LOCATION: Buccaneer Field House (Charleston, S.C.)
RECORDS: Presbyterian (4-3, 3-2) | Charleston Southern (4-3, 2-1)
Scoring the Game
Charleston Southern scored the first five points of the evening. PC trimmed the deficit to one at 7-6, but the Buccaneers answered with a pair of three-pointers to up the margin back to five, 13-8, with 3:41 to go in the first quarter. The Blue Hose then scored the next 10 points in a row, all of which were scored or assisted by Bracone, and led 18-15 after one.
Presbyterian’s run continued into the second quarter, as the Blue Hose netted the first seven points of the second frame, making it an extended 17-2 spurt for the visitors, which put PC in front, 25-15. CSU slowly chipped away over the remainder of the first half, and cut the margin down to 32-28 at halftime.
Tionna Carter scored the first basket of the second half to make it 34-28 Blue Hose, but the Buccaneers put together an 8-2 run to knot the score at 36-36 near the halfway mark of the third quarter. Presbyterian responded with an 8-2 spurt of its own, and led 44-40 heading into the final period.
CSU whittled PC’s edge down to two on a pair of occasions early on in the fourth, but a Bracone three-pointer with 4:31 left pushed the advantage back to 53-48. The Bracone triple sparked a 7-0 run, which helped the Blue Hose put the game out of reach.
Players of the Game
Bracone led all scorers with 16 points and added four assists, both of which were career highs. Carter was also in double-digits for PC, netting 14 points, while Nyah Willis snagged a game-high 10 rebounds. Three Buccaneers scored in double-figures, led by Sharita Godfrey’s 13 points. Jamya Rogers and Carmella Walker chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively for CSU.
Stats of the Game
The Blue Hose shot 42.6 percent (23-of-54) from the field, and made four three-pointers on 17 tries. CSU connected on 38.0 percent (19-of-50) of its field goal attempts, including 7-of-16 from beyond the arc. PC made 12-of-18 from the free throw line, while the Buccaneers went 6-of-7.
Presbyterian continued its recent dominance in the paint, outrebounding Charleston Southern 34-30 to win the rebounding battle for the sixth straight game. The Blue Hose committed a season-low 13 turnovers, while forcing 21 turnovers for the Buccaneers. PC also enjoyed healthy advantages in points in the paint (38-18) and points off of turnovers (28-15).
Notables
- The win is Presbyterian’s third straight in the series against CSU, and the third straight time the Blue Hose have come out on top against the Bucs in Charleston.
- Bracone’s 16 points and four assists were both game highs and new career highs for the freshman guard. She also chipped in a pair of steals and three rebounds.
- Carter netted 14 points for the Blue Hose and has been in double-figures a team-best five times in PC’s seven games this season.
- Willis grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds, her third straight double-digit rebounding game.
