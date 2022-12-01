SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-7) fell to the Wofford Terriers (5-3), 76-63, on the road on Thursday evening.
Crosby James led the Blue Hose with 18 points while connecting on four three-point field goals. Owen McCormack scored 11 points. Trevon Reddish-Rhone scored eight points, grabbed seven rebounds, and dished out five assists.
HOW IT HAPPENED
FIRST HALF – The Blue Hose started the scoring off with a three from McCormack just 27 seconds into the game. Behind a dunk and a layup by Terrell Ard, Jr., the Blue Hose took a 7-2 lead two and a half minutes into the game. Wofford scored six straight points taking an 8-7 lead. A three from James stopped the Wofford run, pushing the Blue Hose back in front with 13:13 on the clock. The Terriers would tie the score at 10. A three by Marquis Barnett gave the Blue Hose the lead back with 11:32 on the clock. PC maintained the lead for the next three minutes until Wofford connected on two free throws with 8:55 on the clock giving the Terriers an 18-17 lead. Another three by James gave the Blue Hose the lead back just 48 seconds later. Barnett scored inside pushing the Blue Hose lead to 22-18 with eight minutes left in the half. The Blue Hose remained in the lead for the next three and a half minutes. Wofford took a 27-26 lead after converting on two free throws at the 4:35 mark. A dunk by Reddish-Rhone forged the Blue Hose back into front 28-27 with 4::19 on the clock. Wofford would close the half on a 10-2 run taking a 37-30 halftime lead.
SECOND HALF – The Blue Hose outscored the Terriers 10-6 over the first five minutes and 15 seconds of the second half cutting Wofford’s lead to 43-40 after a three from McCormack from the top of the key with 14:43 on the clock. McCormack’s three was his second consecutive three-pointer. Wofford moved back in front by five points after two free throws. Reddish-Rhone scored inside, cutting Wofford’s lead back to three points, 45-42, with 14:01 on the clock. Wofford would score the next five points and the Blue Hose were never able to get any closer to the Terriers for the rest of the game.
NOTES
- Presbyterian shot a season-best 54 percent from the field (27-for-50 from the field).
- The Blue Hose connected on a season-high nine three-point field goals.
- Presbyterian’s defense forced 13 Wofford turnovers which led to 24 points off those turnovers.
- James tallied his sixth double-figure scoring game of the season with 18 points. James shot 4-for-5 from beyond the three-point arc.
- McCormack’s 11 points marked his third double-digit scoring game of the season and the 24th of his career.
NEXT GAME
The Blue Hose are back in action at the Templeton Center against the College of Charleston on Tuesday, December 6 at 7 p.m.
