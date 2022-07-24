Presbyterian College and head volleyball coach Korrinn Burgess announced the team's 2022 schedule on Tuesday. The schedule consists of 29 regular season matches, eight of which will be at the Templeton Center.
"We're looking forward to building on the momentum of making the conference tournament last year," commented head coach Korrinn Burgess. "We lost some key players, but I am looking forward to seeing the upperclassmen rise to the occasion and I am excited to see how our freshman work to make an immediate impact this season."
The Blue Hose are slated for their lone exhibition match of the season on Friday, August 19 with a matchup against Queens in Charlotte.
"It will be a tough opening weekend, but we're looking forward to the challenge. I am excited for the competitive tournaments we have that will prepare us for the Big South season," added Burgess.
Presbyterian begins the 2022 season on Friday, August 26 with a tilt against Louisiana Tech in Clemson, S.C. as a part of the Big Orange Bash. The Blue Hose continue the season-opening stretch with a pair of matches on Saturday, August 27 against Austin Peay and the host Tigers.
The Blue Hose head back out on the road Labor Day weekend for the Jacksonville Invitational beginning on Friday, September 2 against Georgia State and Chattanooga. The weekend concludes on Saturday, Sept. 3 against the tournament host Jacksonville.
Presbyterian heads back on the road for the Mountaineer Classic in Boone beginning on Friday, Sept. 9 against Furman and Texas A&M-Commerce. The Blue Hose meet the host Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept. 10.
The final non-conference weekend of the season sees PC head down the road to Spartanburg for the Terrier Invite. The Blue Hose are set to face Georgia State and S.C. State on Friday, Sept. 16 before battling the host Wofford on Saturday, Sept. 17.
PC opens its 16-match league slate at home on Sept. 22 and 23, as USC Upstate and High Point come to Clinton to begin conference action. The following weekend, Sept. 30 & Oct. 1, Presbyterian travels to Campbell and Radford.
The Blue Hose return home for three of their next four, beginning with UNC Asheville (Oct. 7) before hosting Gardner-Webb on Oct. 8. The lone road match is set for Oct. 13 at Winthrop. CSU invades the Templeton Center on Oct. 15.
The Blue Hose hit the road for five of their next seven beginning on Oct. 21 with a trip to High Point before heading to USC Upstate on Oct. 22. The lone home matches are a back-to-back against Radford (Oct. 28) and Campbell (Oct. 29).
Presbyterian begins November with three straight matches on the road at Gardner-Webb (Nov. 4), UNC Asheville (Nov. 5), and Charleston Southern (Nov. 10). The regular season is finished on Nov. 12 when the Blue Hose welcome in Winthrop.
High Point is set to host the Big South Conference Championship from Nov. 19-20 in High Point, N.C.
