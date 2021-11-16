Behind four double-figure scorers, the Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-1) defeated The Citadel Bulldogs (2-1) in a double-overtime thriller, 74-70, in the Templeton Center.
Rayshon Harrison (21 points, 10 rebounds) and Winston Hill (11 points, 13 rebounds) finished the game with double-doubles. Trevon Reddish Rhode scored 14 points and Owen McCormack rounded out the Blue Hose double-figure scorers with 13 points.
HOW IT HAPPENED
FIRST HALF – The Citadel scored five of the first six points. Then, Presbyterian outscored the Bulldogs, 21-6, over the next eight minutes taking a 22-11 lead when Zeb Graham connected on two free throws with 9:19 on the clock. Hill, Harrison, McCormack, Brandon Younger, and Kirshon Thrash scored during the run. The Blue Hose maintained a lead of 8-11 points for the next five minutes. With Presbyterian leading 29-18 with 4:56 on the clock, the Citadel scored the final 14 points of the half taking a 32-29 halftime lead.
SECOND HALF – The Citadel scored the first two points of the half. The Blue Hose answered with a 10-4 run taking a 39-38 lead when Harrison scored inside with 14:51 on the clock. Over the next six minutes, the lead exchanged hands several times. The Citadel moved in front pushing their lead to 55-49 with 4:06 on the clock. Four points by McCormack and a basket by Reddish-Rhone tied the score at 55 with one minute on the clock. The Citadel’s Hayden Brown, who scored 26 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, scored inside giving The Citadel the lead. With 16 seconds on the clock, Presbyterian’s Harrison knocked down two free throws tying the score at 57.
OVERTIME – In the first overtime, a Hill dunk and a three by Reddish-Rhone gave Presbyterian a five-point lead halfway through the first overtime period. The Citadel scored inside cutting Presbyterian’s lead to three points. Presbyterian’s Harrison connected on a jumper just outside the lane giving the Blue Hose a five-point lead. The Citadel scored the final five points of the overtime period sending the game into a second overtime.
In the second overtime, Presbyterian’s Kobe Stewart scored the Blue Hose’s first five points of the second overtime period with a three from the corner and a tip-in which gave Presbyterian the lead for good. A layup by Hill and three free throws by Harrison over the final minute of the second overtime period closed out the victory for Presbyterian.
NOTES
- Harrison recorded his second career double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds.
- Hill recorded his second straight game with a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds.
- Reddish-Rhone tallied his 11th career double-figure scoring game with his 14 points.
- McCormack collected his 17th career double-digit scoring game with 13 points. McCormack connected on three three-point field goals in the game.
- Presbyterian finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds which led to 26 second-chance points.
NEXT GAME
Presbyterian returns to action when they travel to Ohio to play the Cincinnati Bearcats this Thursday, November 18 at 7 p.m.
