Presbyterian College and head women’s golf coach Anne Marie Covar released the team’s 2020-21 schedule on Wednesday. The Blue Hose are slated to compete in four fall tournaments and five spring tournaments.
“This upcoming season will be even more meaningful, since this past spring season was shortened due to COVID-19,” said Covar. “I am looking forward to having everyone back on campus and starting our fall season off in Myrtle Beach.”
PC begins the season from Sept. 13-15 with a return to the Golfweek Program Challenge at True Blue GC on Pawley’s Island, S.C. The Blue Hose are also slated to head back to the Starmount Fall Classic in Greensboro, N.C., from Sept. 28-29, where senior Serina Combs finished a collegiate-best fifth last season.
Presbyterian is set to host the Blue Hose Match Play event for the third straight year, with the event moving to The Links at Stoney Point in Greenwood, S.C. The 54-hole match play event is slated for Oct. 19-20. PC then closes out its fall schedule with the Terrier Intercollegiate in Spartanburg, S.C., from Oct. 26-27.
The Blue Hose open up the spring down in Fernandina Beach, Fla., from Feb. 14-15 with the Amelia Island Collegiate. PC follows that up with a pair of events it has participated in regularly over the last several years, with the Kiawah Island Spring Classic on Kiawah Island, S.C., from Feb. 28-March 2, and the Low Country Intercollegiate on Hilton Head Island, S.C., from March 13-14. Presbyterian closes out the month of March at the Kingsmill Intercollegiate in Williamsburg, Va., from March 29-30.
The season wraps up with the Big South Championship, which returns to The Patriot GC in Ninety Six, S.C., from April 15-17.
