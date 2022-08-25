One week of high school football is complete and now we turn our eyes to rivalry week in Laurens County.
Clinton (1-0) will be hosting Laurens (0-1) Friday night at Wilder Stadium. Kick-off is set for 7:30 pm.
After not playing in 2020, Clinton won the matchup last season, 21-19. Laurens last won in 2019, 28-0.
The Laurens Academy Crusaders (1-0) will be traveling to Richard Winn (0-0) Friday night.
The Crusaders have struggled against Richard Winn, dropping the last 8 games the two teams have played.
Kick off is scheduled for 7:30 pm in Winnsboro, SC.
