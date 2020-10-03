Broome scored its winning points on a tipped pass, 2-point conversion with 1:30 left to play in a 27-26 win Friday over home-standing Clinton.
The Red Devils missed the winning field goal with 9.9 seconds left to play.
“That one’s on me,” Clinton football head coach Corey Fountain told his team.
“We didn’t have a time-out left, so we went for the field goal,” Fountain said. “We didn’t block it up like we should.”
Clinton drove into game-winning position starting in its own territory with 1:26 left on the game clock after a Broome kick-off. On 4th and goal from the Clinton 6, Broome scored the winning touchdown through the air and then the game deciding 2-pointer on a deflected pass.
Clinton had a 26-19 lead with 2:40 left to play, but Broome had the ball on the Clinton 6-yard line. The Centurions got into that position on two pass completions and an injury time-out.
Clinton took the lead after a CK Vance interception with 7:20 left in the 4th quarter and a Jykorie Gary touchdown run with 4:16 left to play. A pass completion from Austin Copeland to Wilson Wages was a big play in the drive to take a 26-19 lead. A fumble killed a Clinton drive with 7:50 left to play, but the Red Devils got the ball right back on Vance’s pick.
Clinton scored on the 2nd play of the 2nd half, but Broome answered right back taking the 19-13 lead.
Clinton’s 1st half highlight was a Jykorie Gary 97-yard touchdown run – unofficially a school record for a touchdown on the ground. The electrifying Gary run came after a Clinton defense goal-line stand with 5:50 before halftime.
Clinton, 1-1 overall and in region play, travels to Chapman this Friday. This was Broome’s first game of the season, missing last week with a COVID-19 case.
