Presbyterian College senior linebacker Colby Campbell has been named to the Associated Press FCS All-American Team which was released on Wednesday.
It is the second All-American honor for Campbell this week. He earned All-American honors from Stats Perform on Monday.
One of three finalists for the Buck Buchanan Award, Campbell led the Blue Hose with 96 tackles in seven games to rank second in FCS in tackles per game with 13.7. He recorded 10+ tackles in five of the aforementioned seven games including a DI school-record 25 stops in a 29-24 victory over Davidson on April 10 which earned him Stats Perform National Defensive Player of the Week honors.
Campbell, a unanimous selection to the PFL First-Team All-Conference, had 10+ solo stops in three games including 11 in the contest with Davidson on April 10. He totaled 7.0 tackles for loss with a stretch of three straight games of 2.0+ tackles for loss coming against San Diego, Stetson, and Davidson.
He concluded his Blue Hose career with 355 tackles which rank second in the PC DI record book. Campbell totaled 180 solo stops in his career which sits third in the same record book while ranking second with 175 assisted tackles. He holds the record in the Blue Hose DI record book with 32.0 tackles for loss while tying for the record of 13.0 sacks.
The Associated Press FCS All-America team was chosen by a panel of media members who cover FCS, with coordination from College Sports Information Directors of America.
