ST LOUIS, MO. – Senior linebacker Colby Campbell has been named the Pioneer Football League's co-defensive player of the week as announced by the league on Sunday. Campbell totaled a DI school record 25 tackles in a 29-24 victory over Davidson on Saturday afternoon.
Campbell's 25 stops are the most by a PFL defender since 2014 and are the most by any FCS defender in 2020-21. He had 11 solo stops and totaled 3.0 tackles for loss in the victory. One of those stops behind the line of scrimmage saw him also force a fumble that Presbyterian recovered and saw them score on the ensuing drive to take a 14-7 lead in the first half. Campbell also had another tackle for loss on third down that helped force a Davidson punt deep in its own territory.
With his 3.0 tackles for loss on Saturday, Campbell surpassed Antwan Thomas for the school's DI record in tackles for loss in a career with the Blue Hose. He has totaled 32.0 career TFL's including 7.0 this spring to lead the Blue Hose.
Campbell is second amongst all FCS defenders this spring with 89 tackles, second in tackles per game at 14.8, and is fourth nationally with 7.5 solo tackles per game.
Campbell is the fifth different player to earn a PFL weekly award as Tyler Huff (offensive) and Keith Pearson (special teams) earned the award after PC's 31-16 victory over Morehead State. Jeffrey Smyth (defensive) & Oka Emmanwori (special teams) each were awarded after the Blue Hose 26-3 win over Stetson.
Presbyterian hits the road for the final time this spring on Saturday at 2 p.m. when the Blue Hose travels to Drake for the finale.
