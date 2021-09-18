BUIES CREEK, N.C. – The Presbyterian College football team was unable to contain the hosts as Campbell earned a 72-0 victory on Saturday night at Barker-Lane Stadium.
Final Score: Campbell 72, Presbyterian 0
Location: Barker-Lane Stadium (Buies Creek, N.C.)
Records: Presbyterian (2-1) | Campbell (1-2)
OPENING KICK
- Keegan Halloran finished with 13 tackles which was one off of a career-high set last season against Gardner-Webb.
- Freshman Jayden Martin totaled a career-high 10 tackles in Saturday's contest.
- Matthew Rivera totaled his second 100 yard game of the season with a team-high seven catches.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Campbell took advantage of an early Blue Hose interception as the hosts took it down in three plays for the 7-0 advantage.
- The Camels pushed the lead to 14-0 with a two-yard rushing touchdown late in the opening quarter. The hosts pushed the lead out to 21-0 on a 20-yard receiving score.
- Campbell pushed the lead to 28-0 halfway thru the second with a 10-yard passing play to the left side of the endzone.
- The hosts connected on three touchdowns in the final two minutes of the first half to take a 49-0 lead at the break.
- Campbell scored a touchdown on its opening drive of the third quarter and added a late safety to take a 58-0 lead.
- In the fourth, the hosts added a pair of scores to give it the final 72-0 margin.
UP NEXT
- PC begins PFL play next weekend with a trip to Dayton to face off with the Flyers at 1 p.m. inside Welcome Stadium.
