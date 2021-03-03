ST. LOUIS, MO. --- Linebacker Colby Campbell and Wide Receiver Keith Pearson were both selected to the Spring 2021 Preseason ALL-PFL Watch list, as announced by the conference on Tuesday afternoon.
With six PFL teams competing for the Spring 2021 regular-season title, the league elected to name a Preseason All-PFL Watch List recognizing all returning student-athletes recognized on the 2019 All-PFL squads. Three First Team and six Second Team All-PFL selections return for the upcoming spring campaign. In addition, the watch list includes two Presbyterian student-athletes returning after earning All-Big South honors in 2019.
In 2019, Colby Campbell rewrote the Blue Hose career record book as he played and started in all 12 games while totaling a Big South single-season tackle record with 150 stops. Campbell also totaled a team-high 16.5 tackles for loss and a D1 program record nine sacks. He added four pass breakups, an interception and forced fumble during the 2019 campaign. Campbell recorded 10 games with at least 10 tackles which includes a single-game D1 program record 20 tackles against Kennesaw State. He ranked third in all of FCS with 12.5 tackles per game. Following the 2019 season he was named to the first-team Big South All-Conference team as voted on by league coaches.
Pearson led the Blue Hose in receiving yards with 777, which sits second in the Blue Hose DI single-season record book. He had 71 catches for 777 yards and three touchdowns on the year. He set the single-season record in Presbyterian's DI record book for catches with 71 grabs. Pearson finished tied for first in the Big South in receptions, tied for first in receptions per game, fifth in receiving yards and sixth in yards per game. He became the seventh player in Presbyterian's DI history to record 1,000 receiving yards and the eighth player to eclipse 100 career catches. He had seven games with at least five catches, while also recording three 100 yard games.
The upcoming Spring 2021 season marks the 28th year for the Pioneer Football League – the nation's only non-scholarship, football-only NCAA Football Championship Subdivision conference. The PFL's six-week schedule will see seven league members and Presbyterian, which joins the PFL as part of a scheduling agreement for the spring 2021 schedule, each playing three home and three away contests. Individual members may schedule nonconference games prior to the league's March 13-April 17 window.
The Division I Football Championship will feature 16 teams, with the bracket announced Sunday, April 18, and the championship game, May 16 in Frisco, Texas. The spring 2021 field includes automatic bids from 11 FCS conferences, including the PFL, and five at-large selections.
