BUIES CREEK, N.C. – The Presbyterian College baseball team could not overcome a 12-run third inning from host Campbell as the Fighting Camels recorded a 36-4 victory on Sunday afternoon at Jim Perry Stadium.
FINAL SCORE: Campbell 36, Presbyterian 4
LOCATION: Jim Perry Stadium (Buies Creek, N.C.)
RECORDS: Presbyterian (9-14, 1-5 Big South) | Campbell (11-12, 2-1 Big South)
W: Aaron Rund (1-1) | L: Daniel Eagen (1-1)
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Campbell got on the board first in the third inning with 12 runs in the frame behind the power of three home runs.
- The Blue Hose got on the board in the fourth following a Brody Fahr RBI double as senior Eric Toth hit a two-run homer to cut the Campbell lead to 12-2.
- The hosts added a pair of solo homers in the fourth pushing it to a 14-2 advantage.
- Campbell added three in the sixth and eight runs in the seventh to make it 25-2.
- The Blue Hose pushed across a pair of runs in the eighth to make it 25-4.
- Campbell continued to push with 11 runs in the eighth en route to the win on Sunday afternoon.
NOTABLES
- With his double in the fourth, Fahr has reached base safely in a team-high 16 consecutive games.
- Veach's triple in the fourth pushed him to a seven-game hit streak and has reached base safely in 15 games in a row.
- Toth's fourth-inning homer tied him with Jeremiah Boyd for the team lead with three homers on the season.
- Logan Ymker tied his season-high with three strikeouts over his two innings of work out of the bullpen.
UP NEXT
- PC hits the road once again on Tuesday night for a 7 p.m. first pitch against South Carolina on SEC Network +.
