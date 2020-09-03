Campbell Selected to Stats Perform Preseason All-American Team

Presbyterian College senior linebacker Colby Campbell has been selected to the Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-American third team as announced on Wednesday afternoon.
Campbell is the lone selection to these All-American teams that comes from an FCS Independent school.
Wednesday selection is Campbell's second time earning an All-American honor as he was chosen to the FCS All-American team in the Phil Steele preseason publication. He also was named to the 1st team All-Independent and Preseason Independent Defensive Player of the Year via Phil Steele.
The STATS FCS Preseason All-America Team, announced Wednesday, features 101 players from 56 schools and all 13 FCS conferences. The schools include those playing in the fall or the spring.
In 2019, Campbell rewrote the PC record book as he totaled 150 tackles in 12 games, which he got the start in every contest during the 2019 campaign. He totaled a team-high 16.5 tackles for loss throughout the season with a 4.5 TFL performance in the 2019 season finale against St. Andrews. He also added 17 tackles and 3.0 sacks in that game.
He also set a Blue Hose D1 single-season record in 2019 with 9.0 sacks, including a pair of multi-sack contests against St. Andrews and Eastern Kentucky.
Campbell recorded ten games with at least ten tackles, including a single-game D1 program-record 20 tackles against Kennesaw State.
In 2019, he paced the Big South with 12.5 tackles per game and led the league with 12.8 tackles per game in league contests. His 12.5 tackles/game also ranked third in all of FCS during the 2019 season. He also ranked second in all of FCS with his 150 stops and was fourth amongst all FBS and FCS defensive players with his total tackles in 2019.
He currently ranks third in the D1 program record book with 259 career tackles, fourth in solo stops (133), second in assisted tackles with 126. Campbell is second in sacks with 12.0, fourth in tackles for loss (25.0).
