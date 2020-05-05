Former Laurens Raider and USC Gamecock Summie Carlay announced on Twitter tonight that he will be attending The Citadel after entering the transfer portal last month.
Carlay is a 2017 graduate of Laurens District High School.He is a graduate transfer and will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Last season, Carlay was a member of the field goal unit for the Gamecocks.
As a junior at LDHS, Carlay was recruited to the Gamecocks by offensive line coach Shawn Elliott, who is now the head coach at Georgia State in Atlanta.
Carlay’s brother Wesley is finishing his freshman year at The Citadel, where he plays football. Summie's father, Bo, is also a graduate of The Citadel.
I will be spending my next two years in Charleston pursuing an MBA and playing alongside my brother! Ready to get to work! Let’s ride Dog family! @CoachRboyd @Coach_BThompson pic.twitter.com/klMinaxTqN— Summie Carlay (@CarlaySummie) May 5, 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.