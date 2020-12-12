JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – The Presbyterian College women’s basketball team held ETSU to 21 percent from the field and sophomore Tionna Carter posted her first double-double of the season (16 points, 14 rebounds) as the Blue Hose rolled to a 68-38 non-conference road win on Saturday afternoon.
FINAL SCORE: Presbyterian 68, ETSU 38
LOCATION: Brooks Gym (Johnson City, Tenn.)
RECORDS: Presbyterian (1-1) | ETSU (1-3)
Scoring the Game
Presbyterian came out strong on both ends of the court, opening the contest with a 16-0 run. Defensively, PC kept the Buccaneers scoreless for the first 6:27 of the game, and held the hosts without a field goal for the first 8:44 of the contest, helping the Blue Hose to a 23-5 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Defense dominated the second quarter as well, as PC kept ETSU off the board for another 6:28 following the Bucs’ first field goal of the afternoon late in the opening quarter. During this drought, Presbyterian scored 12 straight points to balloon the advantage up to 26, at 31-5. ETSU bounced back and scored the final seven points of the half to cut the margin to 33-15 going into halftime.
ETSU trimmed PC’s edge to 16 early in the third quarter, but that was as close as the hosts got for the remainder of the afternoon, and Presbyterian held a 49-28 advantage heading into the final period.
A 9-2 spurt in the fourth quarter pushed PC’s lead to 31, and the margin got as high as 33 for the Blue Hose, 68-35, after a Sabrina Belquist three-pointer in the final minutes of the game.
Players of the Game
Carter’s 16 points and 14 rebounds were both game highs, as she posted her first double-double of the season. The sophomore connected on 7-of-9 from the floor, and added a pair of blocks. Nyah Willis also reached double-figures for PC, chipping in 12 points, eight rebounds and a game-high four steals. Carly Hooks led the Buccaneers with 10 points, while Jasmine Sanders collected nine points and a team-best seven rebounds.
Stats of the Game
The Blue Hose hit 24-of-57 (42%) from the field, including 7-of-24 (29%) beyond the arc. ETSU made just 14-of-66 (21%) of its field goal attempts, and went 5-for-31 (16%) from downtown. Presbyterian dominated the paint in the contest, holding a 53-36 advantage on the glass and a 32-12 edge in points in the paint.
Notables
- Carter’s double-double was the first by a PC player this season and the third of her career. Her 14 rebounds came within one of tying her career high.
- With her 12 points, Willis has scored in double-figures in each of PC’s first two contests, the lone player to do so this season.
- ETSU’s five first quarter points were the fewest allowed in a quarter by Presbyterian since the Blue Hose held Charleston Southern to just four points in the fourth quarter on Feb. 15, 2020.
- Presbyterian’s defense held the Bucs to 21% from the field, the fourth-lowest field goal percentage for an opponent in PC’s DI era (2007-08).
- Georgia Stockton tied her career high with eight points.
- Freshman Maleia Bracone scored seven points, and also contributed five rebounds and three assists, all career highs.
- Belquist’s fourth quarter three-pointer accounted for the first points of her collegiate career.
- Fellow freshman Kelsey Brown snagged a rebound in her collegiate debut.
Up Next
The Blue Hose return to Clinton for their home opener on Wednesday as they begin Big South Conference play with the first game of a two-game series against Gardner-Webb. Tip is slated for 6 pm and the contest will be streamed on ESPN+.
