CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Presbyterian College sophomore forward Tionna Carter has been selected as the Big South Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for games played between Dec. 7-13 it was announced by the league on Monday.
Carter posted her first double-double of the season, and third of her career, on Saturday as the Blue Hose returned from a two-week hiatus with a 68-38 win at ETSU. The sophomore scored a game-high 16 points while shooting 7-of-9 from the field, and collected a game-high 14 rebounds in the victory. Carter also blocked a pair of shots while anchoring a PC defense that held the Buccaneers without a point for the first 6:27 of the game and without a field goal for the first 8:44 of the contest. ETSU’s 21.2 percent field goal percentage was the fourth-lowest by a Blue Hose opponent in the program’s DI era.
A member of the All-Freshman Team a season ago, this is Carter’s first Big South weekly honor, and the first for PC this season.
Presbyterian returns to action on Wednesday with its home and conference opener against Gardner-Webb. Tip is slated for 6 pm on ESPN+.
