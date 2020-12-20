Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church hosting 3-on-3 basketball tournament

With the COVID-19 numbers continuing to rise, local high schools are adjusting their sports, mainly basketball, schedules. 

Laurens District 55

Dec. 21st- JV and Varsity Girls at Hillcrest 5:30 (JV Girls), 7:00 (Varsity Girls)

Dec. 22nd- JV and Varsity Girls HOME vs Hillcrest 5:30 (Varsity Girls), 7:00 (JV Girls)

The wrestling duals that were scheduled for Dec. 30th at LDHS are now canceled.

All athletic events that were scheduled for the week of January 4th- 9th will be postponed. These games are working to be re-scheduled; region events will take priority.

The region basketball game scheduled with Greer on January 8th will now be played on January 14.

Laurens Academy

The Crusaders will not participate in the Newberry Christmas Tournament.  They will hopefully resume basketball games on December 29th.

Clinton Red Devils

District 56 announced on Wednesday that they are suspending all out-of-district athletic activities until after the Christmas Break.

The following events will be canceled:

12-16 CMS at Wright Middle

12-18 CHS Varsity Boys at Boiling Springs

12-22 CHS Varsity Girls and Boys vs Brashier Middle College

12-29 CHS Varsity Girls and Boys vs McCormick