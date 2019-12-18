Laurens Academy scheduled a tall order for its basketball teams Tuesday night, facing at home Chesnee, a Class 3A public school, in boys’ and girls’ games.
The Crusaders lost, but they put up a fight. The Eagles’ won the boys’ game, 48-42, and the girls’, 40-38.
Diamonte Grant led the boys with 15 points, hitting 5-of-11 field goals, four of them from 3-point range. Caio Rita scored 14, though he connected on just 4-of-19 from the floor. Thomas Lowry and Clarence Bertoli each scored five points, and Luke Kerber had three.
Laurens Academy (4-7) led by three points, 34-31 after three quarters.
Nyquille O’Fair led Chesnee with 16 points and Cole Hoskins added nine. O’Fair never hit a field goal until the fourth quarter and was 2-for-9 for the game, but he hit all 12 of his free-throw attempts.
The LA girls (7-3) trailed for most of the game but pulled even with Chesnee at the end of three quarters. The Crusaders fell short in spite of hitting 5-of-7 field-goal attempts in the fourth quarter.
Blair Quarles led the scoring with 13 points, hitting 6-of-13 from the floor. Reagan Williamson scored 11 points, hitting 3-of-7 field goals and both free throws. All three field goals were 3-pointers.
Payton Breen added eight points, Olivia Huck added four and S.G. Natiello had two.
Abbey Ray and Jessa Beach each scored 10 to lead the Eagles.
