Clinton High School will welcome spectators back to campus and their athletic facilities this year and spectators will be able to purchase tickets in a variety of ways.
For all home Clinton High School and Clinton Middle School athletic events, tickets will be sold from www.chsreddevils.com. The ticket box office is located at the top of the homepage under the Tickets tab.
The price of the online ticket does not include convenience and processing fees. All online tickets will go on sale one week prior to the contest. The printed ticket or an electronic ticket must be presented for entry to the event.
A limited number of tickets will be sold at the games for all football and volleyball games.
Advanced tickets for varsity football games can be purchased at Arthur State Bank, Steamer’s Restaurant, Wilson’s Curb Market, and T&D Curb Market.
Ticket Prices are $7.00 for varsity football, $5.00 for CMS/JV football and all volleyball.
Laurens District 56 employees will be admitted free of charge with your district ID. Employees must sign in at the pass gate.
Season ticket, senior citizen pass, and district employee’s will enter through the pass gate entrance. Senior citizens, 62 and older, may pick up their free pass in Kathy Schumpert’s office, located at the main gym entrance.
