Clinton High School is announcing the procedure for purchasing tickets to athletic events this week.
JV and Varsity Volleyball teams travel to Emerald High School on Thursday to take on the Vikings. Tickets must be purchased online at emeraldathletics.com. No tickets will be sold at the door.
Tickets will be sold at the gate for the CMS football game on Wednesday, October 7. Tickets are $5.00 at the gate.
On Thursday night, the CHS JV football team hosts Chapman High School at 6:00 PM. Tickets should be purchased online at chsreddevils.com. Tickets are $5.00.
The Clinton varsity football team travels to Chapman High School to take on the Panthers on Friday night. There are only 380 tickets available for Friday night’s game, and they are $7 each. Varsity football parents and varsity cheerleading parents will have until Wednesday, October 7 at 1:00 PM to purchase tickets at the CHS athletic dept.
The remaining tickets will be sold on Wednesday afternoon at the Clinton Middle School football game vs Laurens (5:30 PM) and Thursday at the home JV football game vs Chapman (6:00 PM).
A limited number of tickets can also be purchased on Wednesday and Thursday at Wilson’s Curb Market and Arthur State Bank. There will be no tickets sold at the gate.
