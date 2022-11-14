The Clinton Red Devils boys basketball team is ranked No. 6 in the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association 2022-2023 AAA preseason rankings released on Monday.
5A Boys Preseason Top 10
1. Lexington
2. Dorman
3. Goose Creek
4. Byrnes
5. Summerville
6. TL Hanna
7. Fort Mill
8. Conway
9. Sumter
10. Cane Bay
5A Girls Preseason Top 10
1. Rock Hill
2. Stratford
3. Mauldin
4. Stall
5. Lexington
6. Dorman
7. Summerville
8. Spring Valley
9. Woodmont
10. Sumter
4A Boys Preseason Top 10
1. Wilson
2. North Augusta
3. Lancaster
4. West Florence
5. Ridge View
6. James Island
7. Greenville
8. AC Flora
9. Riverside
10. Midland Valley
4A Girls Preseason Top 10
1. North Augusta
2. South Florence
3. Westside
4. Westwood
5. Bluffton
6. South Pointe
7. AC Flora
8. Greer
9. North Myrtle Beach
10. Greenville/Northwestern
3A Boys Preseason Top 10
1. Orangeburg-Wilkinson
2. Powdersville
3. Daniel
4. Crestwood
5. Dreher
6. Beaufort
7. Travelers Rest
8. Clinton
9. Wren
10. Manning
3A Girls Preseason Top 10
1. Camden
2. Southside
3. Wren
4. Orangeburg-Wilksinson
5. Lower Richland
6. Blue Ridge
7. Philip Simmons
8. Daniel
9. Chapman
10. Crestwood
2A Boys Preseason Top 10
1. Gray Collegiate
2. Keenan
3. Oceanside Collegiate
4. Wade Hampton
5. Andrew Jackson
6. Landrum
7. Abbeville
8. Mullins
9. Woodland
10. Strom Thurmond
2A Girls Preseason Top 10
1. Keenan
2. Gray Collegiate
3. Blacksburg
4. Fairfield Central
5. Silver Bluff
6. Bishop England
7. Andrew Jackson
8. Kingstree
9. Saluda
10. Barnwell
1A Boys Preseason Top 10
1. Calhoun County
2. Great Falls
3. Scott’s Branch
4. Christ Church
5. Denmark-Olar
6. Baptist Hill
7. CA Johnson
8. Calhoun Falls
9. Estill
10. High Point Academy
1A Girls Preseason Top 10
1. Military Magnet
2. Denmark-Olar
3. Christ Church
4. Lake View
5. Whale Branch
6. Calhoun Falls
7. High Point Academy
8. McBee
9. Estill
10. Carvers Bay
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.