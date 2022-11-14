Basketball Scoreboard: Monday, Jan. 30

 

The Clinton Red Devils boys basketball team is ranked No. 6 in the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association 2022-2023 AAA preseason rankings released on Monday. 

5A Boys Preseason Top 10

1. Lexington

2. Dorman

3. Goose Creek

4. Byrnes

5. Summerville

6. TL Hanna

7. Fort Mill

8. Conway

9. Sumter

10. Cane Bay

5A Girls Preseason Top 10

1. Rock Hill

2. Stratford

3. Mauldin

4. Stall

5. Lexington

6. Dorman

7. Summerville

8. Spring Valley

9. Woodmont

10. Sumter

4A Boys Preseason Top 10

1. Wilson

2. North Augusta

3. Lancaster

4. West Florence

5. Ridge View

6. James Island

7. Greenville

8. AC Flora

9. Riverside

10. Midland Valley 

4A Girls Preseason Top 10

1. North Augusta

2. South Florence

3. Westside

4. Westwood

5. Bluffton

6. South Pointe

7. AC Flora

8. Greer 

9. North Myrtle Beach

10. Greenville/Northwestern

3A Boys Preseason Top 10

1. Orangeburg-Wilkinson

2. Powdersville

3. Daniel

4. Crestwood

5. Dreher

6. Beaufort

7. Travelers Rest

8. Clinton

9. Wren

10. Manning

3A Girls Preseason Top 10

1. Camden

2. Southside

3. Wren

4. Orangeburg-Wilksinson

5. Lower Richland

6. Blue Ridge

7. Philip Simmons

8. Daniel

9. Chapman

10. Crestwood

  

2A Boys Preseason Top 10

1. Gray Collegiate

2. Keenan

3. Oceanside Collegiate

4. Wade Hampton

5. Andrew Jackson

6. Landrum

7. Abbeville

8. Mullins

9. Woodland

10. Strom Thurmond

2A Girls Preseason Top 10

1. Keenan

2. Gray Collegiate

3. Blacksburg

4. Fairfield Central

5. Silver Bluff

6. Bishop England

7. Andrew Jackson

8. Kingstree

9. Saluda

10. Barnwell

1A Boys Preseason Top 10 

1. Calhoun County

2. Great Falls

3. Scott’s Branch

4. Christ Church

5. Denmark-Olar

6. Baptist Hill

7. CA Johnson

8. Calhoun Falls

9. Estill

10. High Point Academy

1A Girls Preseason Top 10

1.  Military Magnet

2.  Denmark-Olar

3. Christ Church

4. Lake View

5. Whale Branch

6. Calhoun Falls

7. High Point Academy 

8. McBee

9. Estill

10. Carvers Bay