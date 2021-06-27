June is a busy time for high school basketball teams. Two NCAA live periods, along with a focus on high school teams versus travel teams, allows high school teams to use that time to improve in preparation for the 21-22 season.
The Clinton High School boys basketball team attended three team camps in June. The Red Devils attended the Lander Team Camp on June 24 and June 25, Frank Martin Team Camp on June 12 and the SCHSL Basketball Showcase on June 19.
Clinton High School head coach Eddie Romines wanted to thank the Bobby Brock Legacy Group for supporting CHS boys basketball by paying the camp entry fees for the Lander team camp and the SCHSL basketball showcase in Rock Hill.
"The guys had a lot of fun and improved individually and as a team," said Romines.
