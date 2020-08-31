Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, Clinton High School Athletics will be making changes to their ticket purchasing procedures for Red Devil football.
Season tickets for home varsity football games will be sold on Thursday, September 3 from 9am to 12 pm and 3pm to 6pm and Friday, September 4 from 9am to 12 pm. Cost is $50 per ticket, including 1 parking pass using check or correct change. Those wishing to purchase season tickets may do so as a “drive-thru” customer located in front of the main gym at Clinton High School.
Possession of a season ticket guarantees you entry into the stadium for home varsity football games.
Social distancing at games will be strongly encouraged. With social distancing, CHS will not be able to honor specific seat assignments in the season ticket section.
Season tickets will not be available for purchase after Sept. 4.
CHS is moving to cashless ticket purchases for games at the middle and high school. Those not purchasing season tickets may buy individual game tickets online at chsreddevils.com using a debit or credit card.
More information will be provided about cashless purchases when it is available. Parents of players and booster club members will have first priority for single game tickets. Individuals without internet orcomputer access will be provided with a day each week to purchase tickets in-person.
For all games, anyone over the age of six will be required to have a ticket for entry. No senior citizen, all-season, teacher ID's, district passes or out of district passes will be honored.
