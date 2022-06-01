Local high school baseball and softball teams had great success in 2022 and representatives from those teams have been named to the All-Laurens County teams, including player of the year and coach of the year.
BASEBALL ALL-COUNTY
P – Jackson Edwards, Laurens
P – Parker Clarke, Laurens
C – Luke White, Clinton
1B – Wil Stewart, Clinton
2B – Zane McLendon, Clinton
3B – Jack Yarbrough, Laurens
SS – Zach Fortman, Clinton
OF – Jackson Martin, Laurens
OF – Davis Wilson, Clinton
OF – Wilson Wages, Clinton
DH – Cal Robertson, Laurens Academy
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Wilson Wages, Clinton
COACH OF THE YEAR: Sean McCarthy, Clinton
SOFTBALL ALL-COUNTY
P – Olivia Huck, Laurens Academy
C – Maddi Wood, Clinton
INF -- Kauree Munyan, Laurens
INF – Macayle “May” Revis, Laurens
INF – Grayson Taylor, Clinton
INF – Addison Trevino, Laurens
OF – Taylor Hardin, Laurens
OF -- Halleigh Luke, Clinton
OF – Carly Edwards, Laurens
DP -- Payton Herring, Laurens
CO-PLAYERS OF THE YEAR: Kauree Munyan, Laurens; Maddi Wood, Clinton
COACH OF THE YEAR: Michaela McKinney, Laurens
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.