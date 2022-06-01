wages.jpg

Wilson Wages - photo courtesy of CHS Baseball

Local high school baseball and softball teams had great success in 2022 and representatives from those teams have been named to the All-Laurens County teams, including player of the year and coach of the year.

BASEBALL ALL-COUNTY

P – Jackson Edwards, Laurens

P – Parker Clarke, Laurens

C – Luke White, Clinton

1B – Wil Stewart, Clinton

2B – Zane McLendon, Clinton

3B – Jack Yarbrough, Laurens

SS – Zach Fortman, Clinton

OF – Jackson Martin, Laurens

OF – Davis Wilson, Clinton

OF – Wilson Wages, Clinton

DH – Cal Robertson, Laurens Academy

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Wilson Wages, Clinton

COACH OF THE YEAR: Sean McCarthy, Clinton

SOFTBALL ALL-COUNTY

P – Olivia Huck, Laurens Academy

C – Maddi Wood, Clinton

INF  -- Kauree Munyan, Laurens

INF – Macayle “May” Revis, Laurens

INF – Grayson Taylor, Clinton

INF – Addison Trevino, Laurens

OF – Taylor Hardin, Laurens

OF -- Halleigh Luke, Clinton

OF – Carly Edwards, Laurens

DP --  Payton Herring, Laurens

CO-PLAYERS OF THE YEAR: Kauree Munyan, Laurens; Maddi Wood, Clinton

COACH OF THE YEAR: Michaela McKinney, Laurens