The Clinton High School Booster Club recently announced that the 2022 season of Red Devil Football will be a special time in the history of CHS and their football traditions.
This upcoming CHS Football season will be the golden anniversary of the 1972 3A state champion football team.
Throughout the upcoming Red Devil football season, the CHS Athletic Booster Club will look back and commemorate this special team, coaches and players.
The Booster Club, with coordination of the CHS Athletic Department and football program, will have a season-long celebration of something that started 50 years ago at Wilder Stadium, a tradition still known today as “The Pride of Clinton.”
“Our Booster Club is also one of our proud traditions at Clinton High School,” said Buddy Brides, Voice of the Red Devils. “The Booster Club was organized and born at approximately the same time in the early 1970’s. Since its inception, our Booster Club has worked passionately by all of its officers, past and present, to embrace the special traditions of all of our teams at CHS in all sports.”
The 1972 football team will hold its reunion weekend on August 26 when the Red Devils host Laurens at Wilder Stadium.
“It’s going to be a special night on Richardson Field when our hall of fame football coach Keith Richardson and his legendary staff brings the state champion Devils back to Richardson Field one more time,” said Bridges. “It is going to be a very special halftime on August 26.”
The booster club will have a special page in the Game Day program each Friday night to remember the 1972 season.
“Our CHS Radio Broadcast Crew will honor the team every Friday night with a special halftime segment as well as each Saturday Morning on The Red Devil Rewind Show at Whiteford’s,” said Bridges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.