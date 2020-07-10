CLINTON, S.C. --- The Presbyterian College football team's game scheduled for September 12th against Johnson C. Smith in Charlotte, N.C. has been canceled and will not be made up.
The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) announced that due to safety concerns and a rise in coronavirus cases, all fall sports in the CIAA have been suspended as voted on by the CIAA Board of Directors and athletic directors in the league.
PC kicks off the 2020 season on Thursday, September 3rd, with a 6 pm start against Morehead State, while the Blue Hose will return home on September 19th for a 7 pm start against UVA Wise in its 2020 home opener.
