The Clemson University Bass Fishing team, made up of Hunter Bond and GL Compton, finished in fifth place after the third and final day of fishing in the Carhartt Bassmaster College Series National Championship presented by Bass Pro Shops in Waddington, NY on Saturday.
Bond and Compton are both from Laurens and graduates of Laurens District High School.
After the first day of fishing, the Laurens duo sat in second place. After Day Two, Clemson was sixth and qualified for the 12-team championship round on Saturday.
The Top 12 punched their tickets to Championship Saturday and took off at 6:30 a.m. from Whittaker Park. The weigh-in was held back at the park, with the Top 3 teams after the final day qualifying for the College Classic Bracket.
Hayden Scott and Griffin Fernandes, of Adrian College, won the Carhartt Bassmaster College Series National Championship presented by Bass Pro Shops with a three-day total of 63 pounds, 10 ounces. Bethel University was second at 60-7, Auburn University at 59-8, Clarkson University at 58-7 and Bond and Compton at 58-6.
The Carhartt Bassmaster College Series National Championship presented by Bass Pro Shops is being held on the St. Lawrence River, August 12-14.
According to Bassmaster.com, the Carhartt Bassmaster College Series Championship will field as many as 130 teams of anglers representing colleges and universities across the nation. Qualifications are based on the teams’ finishes in four college tour stops as well as a Wild Card event being held throughout the country.
Competitors are not only competing for a national championship but also a berth in the 2022 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk on Lake Hartwell via the College Classic Bracket tournament.
For complete coverage, go to www.bassmaster.com.
