Former Laurens Raider Chrissy Floyd had her No. 32 jersey retired by the Clemson Tigers at the Boston College game on Sunday in Clemson.
Floyd led Laurens District High School to Class 4A basketball state championships in 1998 and 1999 and a perfect 58-0 record.
Floyd played at Clemson from 1999-2000 through 2002-03 and was named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference women’s basketball team four times. She led the team in scoring every year.
In her career, Floyd scored 1,937 points, second only in Clemson history to Barbara Kennedy-Dixon, the ACC’s all-time leader. She is 15th in ACC history and was named to the conference’s 50-Year Anniversary team.
Floyd was named to the inaugural class of the Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.
2nd WNBA draft pick, 2nd all-time leading scorer, and 4 time all ACC player. Welcome back Littlejohn Legend, Chrissy Floyd! pic.twitter.com/wP9jNdWTa4— Clemson Women's Basketball (@ClemsonWBB) January 9, 2022
