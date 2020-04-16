The Clinton Red Devils released their 2020 varsity football schedule this week, under second-year head coach Corey Fountain.
Clinton is coming off a 4-7 season that totaled two wins and three losses in region play. The Red Devils lost to Camden in the opening round of the AAA playoffs.
Week Zero features a matchup at Pendleton on August 21. The Bulldogs were 8-4 last year including a 20-14 loss to Clinton.
Clinton will host the Laurens Raiders on August 28. Laurens defeated Clinton 28-0 last year, finishing the season at 9-2. The Raiders are led by first-year head coach Daryl Smith.
In September, Clinton will play at Newberry on Sept. 4 and at Blue Ridge on September 18. In between those games, the Red Devils will host Swansea on Sept. 11. Clinton will have an off week on Sept. 25.
The region gauntlet will be played in October with a trip to Union County on Oct. 2. The Yellow Jackets were 10-4 last year, defeating Clinton 54-21.
Broome comes to Wilder Stadium on Oct. 9 after defeating the Red Devils 49-20 a year ago. The Centurions were 6-6 last year.
AAA state champion Chapman will host Clinton on Oct. 16. The Panthers were a perfect 15-0 last year.
The Red Devils will host Emerald on Oct. 23. Clinton defeated the Vikings 28-14 last year, who finished the season 1-9.
In the regular season finale, Clinton will host Woodruff on Oct. 30. Clinton lost to the Wolverines 17-7 a year ago. Woodruff finished last season 10-4.
August 21 - @ Pendleton
August 28 - Laurens
Sept. 4 - @ Newberry
Sept. 11 - Swansea
Sept. 18 - @ Blue Ridge
Oct. 2 - @ Union County
Oct. 9 - Broome
Oct. 16 - @ Chapman
Oct. 23 - Emerald
Oct. 30 - Woodruff
*Bold - region game
