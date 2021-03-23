CLINTON HIGH SCHOOL - 5
CHAPMAN HIGH SCHOOL - 0
# 1 Singles Ike Waldron defeated Grant Kinlaw 6 – 0, 6 – 0
# 2 Singles Anders Orr defeated Sam Carroll 6 – 0, 6 – 0
# 3 Singles Nathan Meade defeated Matthew Davis 6 – 0, 6 – 0
# 4 Singles Edwin Orr defeated Owen Walker 6 – 0, 6 – 0
# 5 Singles Eli Brewer defeated Grayson Pruitt 6 – 0, 6 – 0
Record: 2 – 0 Overall; 1 – 0 Region
Next Match: Thursday, March 25 vs Emerald High School - 5 pm at Clinton High School (Clinton Middle Courts)
