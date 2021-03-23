Tennis stock

CLINTON HIGH SCHOOL - 5     

CHAPMAN HIGH SCHOOL - 0

# 1 Singles    Ike Waldron defeated Grant Kinlaw    6 – 0, 6 – 0

# 2 Singles    Anders Orr defeated Sam Carroll    6 – 0, 6 – 0

# 3 Singles    Nathan Meade defeated Matthew Davis   6 – 0, 6 – 0

# 4 Singles    Edwin Orr defeated Owen Walker    6 – 0, 6 – 0

# 5 Singles    Eli Brewer defeated Grayson Pruitt    6 – 0, 6 – 0

Record:  2 – 0 Overall; 1 – 0 Region

Next Match: Thursday, March 25 vs Emerald High School - 5 pm at Clinton High School (Clinton Middle Courts)