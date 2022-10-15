Behind senior running back Bryson James’ 193 yards rushing, the Clinton Red Devils took the next step toward a Region Championship Friday night with a convincing 59-20 home win over Woodruff.
The victory puts 8-0 Clinton on a collision course with Chester this Friday – Chester defeated Emerald, 33-13, to take care of their end of the region championship matchup. It will be Chester’s last regular season game since the Cyclones have not yet had a bye week (Clinton’s was last Friday).
Junior quarterback Bryce Young managed the game for Clinton in place of an injured Austin Copeland. Young completed 4 of 6 passes to add 92 yards to Clinton’s – a new school record, single game – 526 yards rushing. Justin Copeland scored both ways – a 55-yard pick six on defense and a 39-yard pass completion from Young on offense, with no time left on the first half clock.
Clinton Football Head Coach Corey Fountain said, “We were executing well on offense all first half (but) we were giving up big plays on defense, on double moves and in the secondary, and they got us. We locked in in the second half and made some adjustments and didn’t give up those big plays on defense, and they couldn’t sustain drives, and the defense did a good job holding them to no points in the second half.”
Two short punts by Woodruff gave Clinton enough early field position to give Jayden Robinson and Jishun Copeland the chance to put touchdowns on the board. Justin Copeland turned in his pick-six before Woodruff hit a long pass against the Clinton blitz. Bryson James scored the first of his 3 touchdowns with 5:17 left in the first half. But Woodruff came back with another long scoring pass.
Jishun Copeland scored again, but the Wolverines answered with a long run, a pass and a short scoring run with just 27.6 left before halftime.
Justin Copeland’s climb the ladder and get it catch staked Clinton to a 39-20 lead with no time remaining on the first half clock.
At halftime, Madison Swindler was crowned the Clinton High School Homecoming Queen.
James scored again on the first possession of the second half, and then again with 1:53 left to play in the 3rd quarter – in between those scores, Trey Cook also got into the scoring column for Clinton.
Clinton ran the ball 45 times to grind out its 526 yards – add in 4 pass completions for 92 and Clinton ground out the win with 618 yards of total offense.
The rushing record that was broken in this game had stood since 2005 – 522 yards against Wade Hampton.
“Bryce was able to come in and operate the way we need him to operate,” Fountain said of his reserve quarterback managing the offense. “We were a little slow in the first half, but we picked up the operation in the second half, and we didn’t have those delay of games and things like that.”
Looking ahead, as he always does just one game at a time, Fountain said, “Chester, a really good team. We’re going to have to turn it up a notch next week, focus in on practice this week, get a good game plan together, and get the guys focused. Chester, every year they just get better as the season goes on. They’re always fighting for an upper state championship.”
