The Clinton Red Devils are ranked No. 3 in the latest AAA S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday.
Clinton is 4-0 after a 49-7 win over Blue Ridge on Friday night.
Clinton will host Newberry on Friday, Sept. 24 at 7:30pm.
First-place votes in parentheses
SC Prep Media 5A Football Poll
1. Dutch Fork (14)
2. Fort Dorchester
3. Gaffney
4. T.L. Hanna
5. Northwestern
6. Chapin
7. Ridge View
8. Riverside
9. Woodmont
10. Dorman
Others receiving votes: Sumter, Mauldin, Goose Creek, Lexington, Ashley Ridge, Spring Valley, Spartanburg
SC Prep Media 4A Football Poll
1. A.C. Flora (12)
2. Myrtle Beach (1)
3. South Pointe (1)
4. Greenville
5. West Florence
6. Greenwood
7. South Florence
8. Catawba Ridge
9. Beaufort
10. Indian Land
Others receiving votes: North Myrtle Beach, York, Hartsville, Irmo, Lancaster
SC Prep Media AAA Football Poll
1. Daniel (14)
2. Dillon
3. Clinton
4. Camden
5. Chapman
6. Aynor
7. Brookland-Cayce
8. Gilbert
9. Powdersville
10. Lower Richland
Others receiving votes: Fairfield Central, Seneca, Keenan, Chester
SC Prep Media Class AA Football Poll
1. Abbeville (13)
2. Gray (1)
3. Marion
4. Silver Bluff
5. Barnwell
6. Saluda
7. Timberland
8. Andrews
9. Wade Hampton
10. Phillip Simmons
Others receiving votes- Andrew Jackson, Christ Church, St. Joe’s, Landrum, Woodland, Newberry
SC Prep Media Class A Football Poll
1. Southside Christian (14)
2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
3. Whale Branch
4. Lamar
5. Lake View
6. Blackville-Hilda
7. Ridge Spring-Monetta
8. Lewisville
9. (tie) Great Falls, Baptist-Hill, Hannah-Pamplico
Others receiving votes: Dixie, Wagener-Salley, Carvers Bay, Denmark-Olar, Johnsonville
