Laurens vs Clinton 140.jpg

The Clinton Red Devils are ranked No. 3 in the latest AAA S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday.

Clinton is 4-0 after a 49-7 win over Blue Ridge on Friday night.  

Clinton will host Newberry on Friday, Sept. 24 at 7:30pm. 

First-place votes in parentheses

SC Prep Media 5A Football Poll

1. Dutch Fork (14)

2. Fort Dorchester

3. Gaffney

4. T.L. Hanna

5. Northwestern

6. Chapin

7. Ridge View

8. Riverside

9. Woodmont

10. Dorman

Others receiving votes: Sumter, Mauldin, Goose Creek, Lexington, Ashley Ridge, Spring Valley, Spartanburg

SC Prep Media 4A Football Poll

1. A.C. Flora (12)

2. Myrtle Beach (1)

3. South Pointe (1)

4. Greenville

5. West Florence

6. Greenwood

7. South Florence

8. Catawba Ridge

9. Beaufort

10. Indian Land

Others receiving votes: North Myrtle Beach, York, Hartsville, Irmo, Lancaster

SC Prep Media AAA Football Poll

1. Daniel (14)

2. Dillon

3. Clinton

4. Camden

5. Chapman

6. Aynor

7. Brookland-Cayce

8. Gilbert

9. Powdersville

10. Lower Richland

Others receiving votes: Fairfield Central, Seneca, Keenan, Chester

SC Prep Media Class AA Football Poll

1. Abbeville (13)

2. Gray (1)

3. Marion

4. Silver Bluff

5. Barnwell

6. Saluda

7. Timberland

8. Andrews

9. Wade Hampton

10. Phillip Simmons

Others receiving votes- Andrew Jackson, Christ Church, St. Joe’s, Landrum, Woodland, Newberry

SC Prep Media Class A Football Poll

1. Southside Christian (14)

2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

3. Whale Branch

4. Lamar

5. Lake View

6. Blackville-Hilda

7. Ridge Spring-Monetta

8. Lewisville

9. (tie) Great Falls, Baptist-Hill, Hannah-Pamplico

Others receiving votes: Dixie, Wagener-Salley, Carvers Bay, Denmark-Olar, Johnsonville

 