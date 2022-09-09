By the end of the 3rd quarter, Clinton had amassed a 42-point lead and that meant a running clock for the rest of the game or at least while the 4-0 Red Devils kept that lead – on their way to a 49-13 non-region win over Aiken on the road Friday.
Under rainy skies, Bryson James led off the second half with a 94-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. After a bad snap on a punt for Aiken gave Clinton the ball back, James ran it in again for a 49-7 lead. MJ Henderson intercepted for Clinton ending an Aiken threat, but the Green Hornets were able to put 6 on the board against the Red Devil reserves before the final horn.
Clinton’s defense held Aiken to minus 15 yards rushing. Aiken passed the ball for 12 completions in 25 attempts for 167 yards.
The Red Devils continued their fine rushing attack, with 244 yards on the ground, and added 3 completions in 5 attempts for 77 yards. James was the workhorse, 10 rushes for 103 yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground, in addition to the kickoff return score, his second in two consecutive games.
Kayden Crawford led off the scoring for Clinton. Aiken scored two plays later on a pass play beating the Clinton secondary. Aiken then snagged an interception and return to the Clinton 25. But the Green Hornets went in reverse, and Clinton took over at the Aiken 31. Justin Copeland took the ball in for Clinton’s second score on a 4th down scoring reception.
Clinton put the game away in the 2nd quarter, as Eric Robinson and Brett Young had interceptions and Jayden Robinson ran in two touchdowns. Clinton was cruising 35-7 by halftime.
The #5 team in State AAA, Clinton stays on the road next Friday playing Chapman at its Inman campus and comes home Sept. 23 against South Aiken.
